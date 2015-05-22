May 22 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Argentine championship matches on Friday
Friday, May 22
Gimnasia-La Plata 3 Quilmes 2
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Boca Juniors 12 8 4 0 21 6 28
2 Belgrano 12 8 2 2 19 9 26
-------------------------
3 Rosario Central 12 7 5 0 19 10 26
4 San Lorenzo 12 8 1 3 18 7 25
5 River Plate 12 7 4 1 24 15 25
6 Tigre 12 6 4 2 14 9 22
7 Racing Club 12 5 6 1 15 6 21
8 Banfield 12 6 2 4 18 14 20
9 Newell's Old Boys 12 5 4 3 13 11 19
10 Union (Santa Fe) 12 4 6 2 20 16 18
11 Aldosivi 12 5 3 4 15 16 18
12 San Martin (San Juan) 12 4 5 3 15 13 17
13 Gimnasia-La Plata 13 4 5 4 16 16 17
14 Argentinos Juniors 12 4 5 3 10 11 17
15 Independiente 12 3 7 2 17 13 16
16 Sarmiento 12 4 4 4 16 15 16
17 Lanus 12 4 4 4 13 14 16
18 Estudiantes 12 4 4 4 13 16 16
19 Colon (Santa Fe) 12 3 5 4 11 15 14
20 Quilmes 13 3 4 6 15 21 13
21 Godoy Cruz 12 3 4 5 12 18 13
22 Velez Sarsfield 12 3 3 6 11 13 12
23 Temperley 12 3 3 6 8 12 12
24 Defensa y justicia 12 2 4 6 11 15 10
25 Olimpo 12 1 6 5 5 11 9
26 Atletico Rafaela 12 1 6 5 10 17 9
27 Huracan 12 2 2 8 11 18 8
28 Crucero del Norte 12 1 4 7 7 17 7
29 Arsenal 12 1 3 8 8 20 6
30 Nueva Chicago 12 0 5 7 7 18 5
1-2: Copa Libertadores
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Friday, May 22
Crucero del Norte v Defensa y justicia (2300)
Saturday, May 23
Temperley v Huracan (0010)
Arsenal v Union (Santa Fe) (1800)
Rosario Central v Lanus (2010)
Colon (Santa Fe) v San Martin (San Juan) (2040)
Banfield v Velez Sarsfield (2110)
Olimpo v Nueva Chicago (2230)
San Lorenzo v Sarmiento (2315)
Atletico Rafaela v Estudiantes (2330)
Sunday, May 24
Racing Club v Independiente (1800)
Argentinos Juniors v Newell's Old Boys (1900)
Boca Juniors v Aldosivi (2115)
Godoy Cruz v Belgrano (2120)
Monday, May 25
Tigre v River Plate (0030)