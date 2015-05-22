May 22 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Argentine championship matches on Friday Friday, May 22 Gimnasia-La Plata 3 Quilmes 2 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Boca Juniors 12 8 4 0 21 6 28 2 Belgrano 12 8 2 2 19 9 26 ------------------------- 3 Rosario Central 12 7 5 0 19 10 26 4 San Lorenzo 12 8 1 3 18 7 25 5 River Plate 12 7 4 1 24 15 25 6 Tigre 12 6 4 2 14 9 22 7 Racing Club 12 5 6 1 15 6 21 8 Banfield 12 6 2 4 18 14 20 9 Newell's Old Boys 12 5 4 3 13 11 19 10 Union (Santa Fe) 12 4 6 2 20 16 18 11 Aldosivi 12 5 3 4 15 16 18 12 San Martin (San Juan) 12 4 5 3 15 13 17 13 Gimnasia-La Plata 13 4 5 4 16 16 17 14 Argentinos Juniors 12 4 5 3 10 11 17 15 Independiente 12 3 7 2 17 13 16 16 Sarmiento 12 4 4 4 16 15 16 17 Lanus 12 4 4 4 13 14 16 18 Estudiantes 12 4 4 4 13 16 16 19 Colon (Santa Fe) 12 3 5 4 11 15 14 20 Quilmes 13 3 4 6 15 21 13 21 Godoy Cruz 12 3 4 5 12 18 13 22 Velez Sarsfield 12 3 3 6 11 13 12 23 Temperley 12 3 3 6 8 12 12 24 Defensa y justicia 12 2 4 6 11 15 10 25 Olimpo 12 1 6 5 5 11 9 26 Atletico Rafaela 12 1 6 5 10 17 9 27 Huracan 12 2 2 8 11 18 8 28 Crucero del Norte 12 1 4 7 7 17 7 29 Arsenal 12 1 3 8 8 20 6 30 Nueva Chicago 12 0 5 7 7 18 5 1-2: Copa Libertadores Next Fixtures (GMT): Friday, May 22 Crucero del Norte v Defensa y justicia (2300) Saturday, May 23 Temperley v Huracan (0010) Arsenal v Union (Santa Fe) (1800) Rosario Central v Lanus (2010) Colon (Santa Fe) v San Martin (San Juan) (2040) Banfield v Velez Sarsfield (2110) Olimpo v Nueva Chicago (2230) San Lorenzo v Sarmiento (2315) Atletico Rafaela v Estudiantes (2330) Sunday, May 24 Racing Club v Independiente (1800) Argentinos Juniors v Newell's Old Boys (1900) Boca Juniors v Aldosivi (2115) Godoy Cruz v Belgrano (2120) Monday, May 25 Tigre v River Plate (0030)