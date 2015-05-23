May 23 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Argentine championship matches on Saturday
Saturday, May 23
Arsenal 1 Union (Santa Fe) 1
Banfield 1 Velez Sarsfield 3
Colon (Santa Fe) 2 San Martin (San Juan) 2
Rosario Central 1 Lanus 1
Friday, May 22
Crucero del Norte 3 Defensa y justicia 1
Temperley 0 Huracan 0
Gimnasia-La Plata 3 Quilmes 2
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Boca Juniors 12 8 4 0 21 6 28
2 Rosario Central 13 7 6 0 20 11 27
-------------------------
3 Belgrano 12 8 2 2 19 9 26
4 San Lorenzo 12 8 1 3 18 7 25
5 River Plate 12 7 4 1 24 15 25
6 Tigre 12 6 4 2 14 9 22
7 Racing Club 12 5 6 1 15 6 21
8 Banfield 13 6 2 5 19 17 20
9 Union (Santa Fe) 13 4 7 2 21 17 19
10 Newell's Old Boys 12 5 4 3 13 11 19
11 San Martin (San Juan) 13 4 6 3 17 15 18
12 Aldosivi 12 5 3 4 15 16 18
13 Gimnasia-La Plata 13 4 5 4 16 16 17
14 Lanus 13 4 5 4 14 15 17
15 Argentinos Juniors 12 4 5 3 10 11 17
16 Independiente 12 3 7 2 17 13 16
17 Sarmiento 12 4 4 4 16 15 16
18 Estudiantes 12 4 4 4 13 16 16
19 Velez Sarsfield 13 4 3 6 14 14 15
20 Colon (Santa Fe) 13 3 6 4 13 17 15
21 Temperley 13 3 4 6 8 12 13
22 Quilmes 13 3 4 6 15 21 13
23 Godoy Cruz 12 3 4 5 12 18 13
24 Defensa y justicia 13 2 4 7 12 18 10
25 Crucero del Norte 13 2 4 7 10 18 10
26 Olimpo 12 1 6 5 5 11 9
27 Huracan 13 2 3 8 11 18 9
28 Atletico Rafaela 12 1 6 5 10 17 9
29 Arsenal 13 1 4 8 9 21 7
30 Nueva Chicago 12 0 5 7 7 18 5
1-2: Copa Libertadores
Still being played (GMT):
Saturday, May 23
Olimpo v Nueva Chicago (2230)
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Saturday, May 23
San Lorenzo v Sarmiento (2315)
Atletico Rafaela v Estudiantes (2330)
Sunday, May 24
Racing Club v Independiente (1800)
Argentinos Juniors v Newell's Old Boys (1900)
Boca Juniors v Aldosivi (2115)
Godoy Cruz v Belgrano (2120)
Monday, May 25
Tigre v River Plate (0030)