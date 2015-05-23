May 23 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Argentine championship matches on Saturday Saturday, May 23 Arsenal 1 Union (Santa Fe) 1 Banfield 1 Velez Sarsfield 3 Colon (Santa Fe) 2 San Martin (San Juan) 2 Rosario Central 1 Lanus 1 Friday, May 22 Crucero del Norte 3 Defensa y justicia 1 Temperley 0 Huracan 0 Gimnasia-La Plata 3 Quilmes 2 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Boca Juniors 12 8 4 0 21 6 28 2 Rosario Central 13 7 6 0 20 11 27 ------------------------- 3 Belgrano 12 8 2 2 19 9 26 4 San Lorenzo 12 8 1 3 18 7 25 5 River Plate 12 7 4 1 24 15 25 6 Tigre 12 6 4 2 14 9 22 7 Racing Club 12 5 6 1 15 6 21 8 Banfield 13 6 2 5 19 17 20 9 Union (Santa Fe) 13 4 7 2 21 17 19 10 Newell's Old Boys 12 5 4 3 13 11 19 11 San Martin (San Juan) 13 4 6 3 17 15 18 12 Aldosivi 12 5 3 4 15 16 18 13 Gimnasia-La Plata 13 4 5 4 16 16 17 14 Lanus 13 4 5 4 14 15 17 15 Argentinos Juniors 12 4 5 3 10 11 17 16 Independiente 12 3 7 2 17 13 16 17 Sarmiento 12 4 4 4 16 15 16 18 Estudiantes 12 4 4 4 13 16 16 19 Velez Sarsfield 13 4 3 6 14 14 15 20 Colon (Santa Fe) 13 3 6 4 13 17 15 21 Temperley 13 3 4 6 8 12 13 22 Quilmes 13 3 4 6 15 21 13 23 Godoy Cruz 12 3 4 5 12 18 13 24 Defensa y justicia 13 2 4 7 12 18 10 25 Crucero del Norte 13 2 4 7 10 18 10 26 Olimpo 12 1 6 5 5 11 9 27 Huracan 13 2 3 8 11 18 9 28 Atletico Rafaela 12 1 6 5 10 17 9 29 Arsenal 13 1 4 8 9 21 7 30 Nueva Chicago 12 0 5 7 7 18 5 1-2: Copa Libertadores Still being played (GMT): Saturday, May 23 Olimpo v Nueva Chicago (2230) Next Fixtures (GMT): Saturday, May 23 San Lorenzo v Sarmiento (2315) Atletico Rafaela v Estudiantes (2330) Sunday, May 24 Racing Club v Independiente (1800) Argentinos Juniors v Newell's Old Boys (1900) Boca Juniors v Aldosivi (2115) Godoy Cruz v Belgrano (2120) Monday, May 25 Tigre v River Plate (0030)