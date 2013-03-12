March 12 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Argentine championship matches on Monday Monday, March 11 Argentinos Juniors 1 Quilmes 3 Lanus 2 Arsenal 1 Sunday, March 10 Atletico Rafaela 1 Boca Juniors 1 River Plate 2 Colon (Santa Fe) 1 San Lorenzo 0 Tigre 1 Saturday, March 9 San Martin (San Juan) 0 Racing Club 3 awd. Estudiantes 2 Newell's Old Boys 4 Union (Santa Fe) 1 All Boys 1 Friday, March 8 Independiente 0 Godoy Cruz 1 Atletico Belgrano 1 Velez Sarsfield 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Lanus 5 4 1 0 10 1 13 2 River Plate 5 4 0 1 8 6 12 3 Godoy Cruz 5 3 2 0 6 3 11 4 Quilmes 5 3 1 1 13 8 10 5 Newell's Old Boys 5 3 1 1 10 7 10 6 Tigre 5 3 1 1 8 5 10 7 Arsenal 5 2 2 1 5 4 8 8 Racing Club 5 2 1 2 5 5 7 9 Atletico Belgrano 5 2 1 2 4 5 7 10 Atletico Rafaela 5 1 3 1 8 6 6 11 Velez Sarsfield 5 2 0 3 4 3 6 12 San Lorenzo 5 1 3 1 3 2 6 13 Independiente 5 2 0 3 4 5 6 14 All Boys 5 1 2 2 6 6 5 15 Union (Santa Fe) 5 1 2 2 6 8 5 16 Boca Juniors 5 1 2 2 5 8 5 17 San Martin (San Juan) 5 0 3 2 2 8 3 18 Estudiantes 5 0 2 3 7 12 2 19 Colon (Santa Fe) 5 0 2 3 6 12 2 20 Argentinos Juniors 5 0 1 4 2 8 1