April 18 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Argentine championship matches on Saturday
Saturday, April 18
Defensa y justicia 0 Temperley 1
Huracan 1 Tigre 2
Sarmiento 2 Arsenal 0
Friday, April 17
Estudiantes 1 Rosario Central 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Rosario Central 10 6 4 0 16 9 22
2 San Lorenzo 9 7 0 2 16 5 21
-------------------------
3 Boca Juniors 9 6 3 0 15 4 21
4 River Plate 9 6 3 0 20 12 21
5 Belgrano 9 6 1 2 15 8 19
6 Tigre 10 5 3 2 11 8 18
7 Racing Club 9 4 4 1 13 6 16
8 Banfield 9 5 1 3 13 9 16
9 Lanus 9 4 3 2 11 8 15
10 Sarmiento 10 4 3 3 16 14 15
11 Newell's Old Boys 9 4 2 3 10 10 14
12 Independiente 9 3 4 2 15 11 13
13 Argentinos Juniors 9 3 4 2 9 10 13
14 Velez Sarsfield 9 3 3 3 11 10 12
15 Temperley 10 3 3 4 7 9 12
16 Estudiantes 10 3 3 4 11 15 12
17 Union (Santa Fe) 9 2 5 2 11 12 11
18 San Martin (San Juan) 9 2 4 3 11 12 10
19 Defensa y justicia 10 2 4 4 8 10 10
20 Gimnasia-La Plata 9 2 3 4 12 14 9
21 Aldosivi 8 2 3 3 10 13 9
22 Quilmes 9 2 3 4 11 15 9
23 Godoy Cruz 9 2 3 4 11 16 9
24 Huracan 10 2 1 7 9 14 7
25 Colon (Santa Fe) 9 1 4 4 6 12 7
26 Arsenal 9 1 3 5 8 14 6
27 Crucero del Norte 9 1 3 5 5 11 6
28 Olimpo 9 0 5 4 2 8 5
29 Atletico Rafaela 9 0 5 4 6 13 5
30 Nueva Chicago 9 0 4 5 7 14 4
1-2: Copa Libertadores
Still being played (GMT):
Saturday, April 18
Independiente v Argentinos Juniors (2315)
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Saturday, April 18
Velez Sarsfield v Gimnasia-La Plata (2330)
Sunday, April 19
Belgrano v Crucero del Norte (0000)
Nueva Chicago v Racing Club (1800)
Aldosivi v San Lorenzo (2010)
River Plate v Banfield (2115)
San Martin (San Juan) v Olimpo (2130)
Monday, April 20
Lanus v Boca Juniors (0030)
Tuesday, April 21
Quilmes v Union (Santa Fe) (0010)
Colon (Santa Fe) v Atletico Rafaela (2100)
Newell's Old Boys v Godoy Cruz (2330)