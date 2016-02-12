Feb 12 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Argentine championship matches on Friday
Saturday, February 13
Tigre Huracan Postponed
Friday, February 12
Arsenal 3 Banfield 1
Union (Santa Fe) 3 Temperley 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
Zone A
1 River Plate 1 1 0 0 5 1 3
2 Arsenal 2 1 0 1 4 3 3
3 Colon (Santa Fe) 1 1 0 0 2 1 3
4 Independiente 1 1 0 0 1 0 3
4 Rosario Central 1 1 0 0 1 0 3
4 Sarmiento 1 1 0 0 1 0 3
7 Banfield 2 1 0 1 3 3 3
8 Patronato 1 0 1 0 2 2 1
8 San Lorenzo 1 0 1 0 2 2 1
10 Belgrano 1 0 0 1 0 1 0
10 Godoy Cruz 1 0 0 1 0 1 0
10 Velez Sarsfield 1 0 0 1 0 1 0
13 Gimnasia-La Plata 1 0 0 1 0 2 0
14 Olimpo 1 0 0 1 0 3 0
15 Quilmes 1 0 0 1 1 5 0
Zone B
1 Union (Santa Fe) 2 1 1 0 5 2 4
2 Aldosivi 1 1 0 0 3 0 3
3 Atletico Tucuman 1 1 0 0 2 1 3
3 San Martin (San Juan) 1 1 0 0 2 1 3
5 Atletico Rafaela 1 1 0 0 1 0 3
5 Lanus 1 1 0 0 1 0 3
7 Defensa y Justicia 1 0 1 0 2 2 1
8 Argentinos Juniors 1 0 1 0 1 1 1
8 Tigre 1 0 1 0 1 1 1
10 Boca Juniors 1 0 1 0 0 0 1
11 Temperley 2 0 1 1 0 3 1
12 Newell's Old Boys 1 0 0 1 1 2 0
12 Racing Club 1 0 0 1 1 2 0
14 Estudiantes 1 0 0 1 0 1 0
14 Huracan 1 0 0 1 0 1 0
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Saturday, February 13
Godoy Cruz v Independiente (0015)
Quilmes v Colon (Santa Fe) (0015)
Tigre v Huracan (2000) Postponed
Aldosivi v Argentinos Juniors (2200)
Atletico Rafaela v Estudiantes (2200)
San Lorenzo v Sarmiento (2200)
Sunday, February 14
Racing Club v San Martin (San Juan) (0015)
Velez Sarsfield v Olimpo (0015)
Lanus v Defensa y Justicia (2000)
Rosario Central v Newell's Old Boys (2000)
Gimnasia-La Plata v Patronato (2200)
Boca Juniors v Atletico Tucuman (2215)
Monday, February 15
Belgrano v River Plate (0015)