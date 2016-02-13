Feb 13 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Argentine championship matches on Saturday Saturday, February 13 Aldosivi 3 Argentinos Juniors 2 Atletico Rafaela 0 Estudiantes 1 San Lorenzo 2 Sarmiento 1 Tigre Huracan Postponed Friday, February 12 Godoy Cruz 1 Independiente 1 Quilmes 2 Colon (Santa Fe) 4 Arsenal 3 Banfield 1 Union (Santa Fe) 3 Temperley 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts Zone A 1 Colon (Santa Fe) 2 2 0 0 6 3 6 2 San Lorenzo 2 1 1 0 4 3 4 3 Independiente 2 1 1 0 2 1 4 4 River Plate 1 1 0 0 5 1 3 5 Arsenal 2 1 0 1 4 3 3 6 Rosario Central 1 1 0 0 1 0 3 7 Banfield 2 1 0 1 3 3 3 8 Sarmiento 2 1 0 1 2 2 3 9 Patronato 1 0 1 0 2 2 1 10 Godoy Cruz 2 0 1 1 1 2 1 11 Belgrano 1 0 0 1 0 1 0 11 Velez Sarsfield 1 0 0 1 0 1 0 13 Gimnasia-La Plata 1 0 0 1 0 2 0 14 Olimpo 1 0 0 1 0 3 0 15 Quilmes 2 0 0 2 3 9 0 Zone B 1 Aldosivi 2 2 0 0 6 2 6 2 Union (Santa Fe) 2 1 1 0 5 2 4 3 Atletico Tucuman 1 1 0 0 2 1 3 3 San Martin (San Juan) 1 1 0 0 2 1 3 5 Lanus 1 1 0 0 1 0 3 6 Estudiantes 2 1 0 1 1 1 3 7 Atletico Rafaela 2 1 0 1 1 1 3 8 Defensa y Justicia 1 0 1 0 2 2 1 9 Tigre 1 0 1 0 1 1 1 10 Boca Juniors 1 0 1 0 0 0 1 11 Argentinos Juniors 2 0 1 1 3 4 1 12 Temperley 2 0 1 1 0 3 1 13 Newell's Old Boys 1 0 0 1 1 2 0 13 Racing Club 1 0 0 1 1 2 0 15 Huracan 1 0 0 1 0 1 0 Next Fixtures (GMT): Saturday, February 13 Tigre v Huracan (2000) Postponed Sunday, February 14 Racing Club v San Martin (San Juan) (0015) Velez Sarsfield v Olimpo (0015) Lanus v Defensa y Justicia (2000) Rosario Central v Newell's Old Boys (2000) Gimnasia-La Plata v Patronato (2200) Boca Juniors v Atletico Tucuman (2215) Monday, February 15 Belgrano v River Plate (0015)