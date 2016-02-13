Feb 13 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Argentine championship matches on Saturday
Saturday, February 13
Aldosivi 3 Argentinos Juniors 2
Atletico Rafaela 0 Estudiantes 1
San Lorenzo 2 Sarmiento 1
Tigre Huracan Postponed
Friday, February 12
Godoy Cruz 1 Independiente 1
Quilmes 2 Colon (Santa Fe) 4
Arsenal 3 Banfield 1
Union (Santa Fe) 3 Temperley 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
Zone A
1 Colon (Santa Fe) 2 2 0 0 6 3 6
2 San Lorenzo 2 1 1 0 4 3 4
3 Independiente 2 1 1 0 2 1 4
4 River Plate 1 1 0 0 5 1 3
5 Arsenal 2 1 0 1 4 3 3
6 Rosario Central 1 1 0 0 1 0 3
7 Banfield 2 1 0 1 3 3 3
8 Sarmiento 2 1 0 1 2 2 3
9 Patronato 1 0 1 0 2 2 1
10 Godoy Cruz 2 0 1 1 1 2 1
11 Belgrano 1 0 0 1 0 1 0
11 Velez Sarsfield 1 0 0 1 0 1 0
13 Gimnasia-La Plata 1 0 0 1 0 2 0
14 Olimpo 1 0 0 1 0 3 0
15 Quilmes 2 0 0 2 3 9 0
Zone B
1 Aldosivi 2 2 0 0 6 2 6
2 Union (Santa Fe) 2 1 1 0 5 2 4
3 Atletico Tucuman 1 1 0 0 2 1 3
3 San Martin (San Juan) 1 1 0 0 2 1 3
5 Lanus 1 1 0 0 1 0 3
6 Estudiantes 2 1 0 1 1 1 3
7 Atletico Rafaela 2 1 0 1 1 1 3
8 Defensa y Justicia 1 0 1 0 2 2 1
9 Tigre 1 0 1 0 1 1 1
10 Boca Juniors 1 0 1 0 0 0 1
11 Argentinos Juniors 2 0 1 1 3 4 1
12 Temperley 2 0 1 1 0 3 1
13 Newell's Old Boys 1 0 0 1 1 2 0
13 Racing Club 1 0 0 1 1 2 0
15 Huracan 1 0 0 1 0 1 0
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Saturday, February 13
Tigre v Huracan (2000) Postponed
Sunday, February 14
Racing Club v San Martin (San Juan) (0015)
Velez Sarsfield v Olimpo (0015)
Lanus v Defensa y Justicia (2000)
Rosario Central v Newell's Old Boys (2000)
Gimnasia-La Plata v Patronato (2200)
Boca Juniors v Atletico Tucuman (2215)
Monday, February 15
Belgrano v River Plate (0015)