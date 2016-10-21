Soccer-Flamengo sign Colombia striker Orlando Berrio
SAO PAULO, Jan 27 Colombia forward Orlando Berrio has joined Flamengo for undisclosed terms, the Rio de Janeiro club said on Friday.
Oct 21 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Argentine championship matches on Monday Friday, October 21 Sarmiento 1 Olimpo 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Estudiantes 6 5 1 0 12 2 16 2 San Lorenzo 6 4 2 0 12 6 14 3 Newell's Old Boys 6 4 2 0 7 2 14 4 Boca Juniors 6 3 2 1 11 4 11 ------------------------- 5 River Plate 6 3 2 1 13 7 11 6 Racing Club 6 3 2 1 11 5 11 7 Colon (Santa Fe) 6 3 2 1 5 2 11 8 Independiente 6 3 2 1 6 4 11 9 Atletico Rafaela 6 3 1 2 6 5 10 10 Lanus 6 2 3 1 5 2 9 ------------------------- 11 Atletico Tucuman 6 3 0 3 7 8 9 12 Rosario Central 6 2 2 2 9 6 8 13 Gimnasia-La Plata 6 2 2 2 5 4 8 14 Banfield 6 2 2 2 7 8 8 15 Union (Santa Fe) 6 2 2 2 4 5 8 16 Temperley 6 2 2 2 4 6 8 17 Godoy Cruz 6 2 1 3 4 10 7 18 Huracan 6 1 3 2 5 5 6 19 Tigre 6 1 3 2 7 8 6 20 Olimpo 7 1 3 3 6 8 6 21 Defensa y Justicia 6 1 3 2 5 7 6 22 Belgrano 6 1 3 2 3 5 6 23 Quilmes 6 1 3 2 6 9 6 24 Aldosivi 6 1 3 2 3 6 6 24 Sarmiento 7 1 3 3 3 6 6 26 Velez Sarsfield 6 2 0 4 5 11 6 27 Talleres 6 1 2 3 5 6 5 28 Patronato 6 1 1 4 4 8 4 29 San Martin (San Juan) 6 0 3 3 6 11 3 30 Arsenal 6 0 2 4 5 15 2 1-4: Copa Libertadores 5-10: Copa Sudamericana Next Fixtures (GMT): Saturday, October 22 Talleres v Defensa y Justicia (0015) Quilmes v Lanus (1700) Godoy Cruz v Belgrano (1815) Temperley v Independiente (1900) Colon (Santa Fe) v Patronato (2030) Racing Club v Arsenal (2100) River Plate v Atletico Rafaela (2300) Sunday, October 23 Gimnasia-La Plata v Huracan (1700) Banfield v Velez Sarsfield (1900) Rosario Central v Newell's Old Boys (1900) Tigre v Union (Santa Fe) (1900) San Lorenzo v Estudiantes (2100) Atletico Tucuman v Boca Juniors (2300) Tuesday, October 25 Aldosivi v San Martin (San Juan) (0000)
Jan 27 (Gracenote) - Top scorers of the La Liga on Friday 15 Lionel Messi (Barcelona) Luis Suarez (Barcelona) 12 Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid) 11 Iago Aspas (Celta Vigo) 9 Willian Jose (Real Sociedad) 8 Antoine Griezmann (Atletico Madrid) Ruben Castro (Real Betis) Wissam Ben Yedder (Sevilla) 7 Florin Andone (Deportivo Coruna) Sandro Ramirez (Malaga) Gerard (Espanyol)
Jan 27 (Gracenote) - Top scorers of the Bundesliga on Friday 16 Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Borussia Dortmund) 14 Robert Lewandowski (Bayern Munich) 13 Anthony Modeste (Cologne) 10 Sandro Wagner (Hoffenheim) Timo Werner (RB Leipzig) 8 Vedad Ibisevic (Hertha Berlin) 7 Serge Gnabry (Werder Bremen) 6 Hakan Calhanoglu (Bayer Leverkusen) Yunus Malli (VfL Wolfsburg)