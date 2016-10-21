Oct 21 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Argentine championship matches on Monday Friday, October 21 Sarmiento 1 Olimpo 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Estudiantes 6 5 1 0 12 2 16 2 San Lorenzo 6 4 2 0 12 6 14 3 Newell's Old Boys 6 4 2 0 7 2 14 4 Boca Juniors 6 3 2 1 11 4 11 ------------------------- 5 River Plate 6 3 2 1 13 7 11 6 Racing Club 6 3 2 1 11 5 11 7 Colon (Santa Fe) 6 3 2 1 5 2 11 8 Independiente 6 3 2 1 6 4 11 9 Atletico Rafaela 6 3 1 2 6 5 10 10 Lanus 6 2 3 1 5 2 9 ------------------------- 11 Atletico Tucuman 6 3 0 3 7 8 9 12 Rosario Central 6 2 2 2 9 6 8 13 Gimnasia-La Plata 6 2 2 2 5 4 8 14 Banfield 6 2 2 2 7 8 8 15 Union (Santa Fe) 6 2 2 2 4 5 8 16 Temperley 6 2 2 2 4 6 8 17 Godoy Cruz 6 2 1 3 4 10 7 18 Huracan 6 1 3 2 5 5 6 19 Tigre 6 1 3 2 7 8 6 20 Olimpo 7 1 3 3 6 8 6 21 Defensa y Justicia 6 1 3 2 5 7 6 22 Belgrano 6 1 3 2 3 5 6 23 Quilmes 6 1 3 2 6 9 6 24 Aldosivi 6 1 3 2 3 6 6 24 Sarmiento 7 1 3 3 3 6 6 26 Velez Sarsfield 6 2 0 4 5 11 6 27 Talleres 6 1 2 3 5 6 5 28 Patronato 6 1 1 4 4 8 4 29 San Martin (San Juan) 6 0 3 3 6 11 3 30 Arsenal 6 0 2 4 5 15 2 1-4: Copa Libertadores 5-10: Copa Sudamericana Next Fixtures (GMT): Saturday, October 22 Talleres v Defensa y Justicia (0015) Quilmes v Lanus (1700) Godoy Cruz v Belgrano (1815) Temperley v Independiente (1900) Colon (Santa Fe) v Patronato (2030) Racing Club v Arsenal (2100) River Plate v Atletico Rafaela (2300) Sunday, October 23 Gimnasia-La Plata v Huracan (1700) Banfield v Velez Sarsfield (1900) Rosario Central v Newell's Old Boys (1900) Tigre v Union (Santa Fe) (1900) San Lorenzo v Estudiantes (2100) Atletico Tucuman v Boca Juniors (2300) Tuesday, October 25 Aldosivi v San Martin (San Juan) (0000)