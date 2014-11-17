Nov 17 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Argentine championship matches on Sunday
Sunday, November 16
Arsenal 1 Boca Juniors 1
Godoy Cruz 1 Estudiantes 1
River Plate 1 Olimpo 1
Tigre 1 Newell's Old Boys 2
Saturday, November 15
Quilmes 0 Racing Club 1
Gimnasia-La Plata 1 Banfield 1
San Lorenzo 4 Belgrano 0
Friday, November 14
Rosario Central 0 Velez Sarsfield 0
Defensa y justicia 2 Atletico Rafaela 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 River Plate 16 9 6 1 30 10 33
-------------------------
2 Racing Club 16 10 2 4 25 16 32
3 Lanus 15 9 3 3 23 17 30
4 Independiente 15 8 3 4 25 21 27
5 Boca Juniors 16 8 3 5 20 18 27
6 Estudiantes 16 8 3 5 19 17 27
7 Newell's Old Boys 15 6 6 3 19 18 24
8 Velez Sarsfield 16 6 4 6 18 16 22
9 Atletico Rafaela 16 6 4 6 21 20 22
10 Tigre 16 6 2 8 23 20 20
11 San Lorenzo 16 6 2 8 20 20 20
12 Arsenal 16 5 5 6 17 20 20
13 Belgrano 16 5 4 7 19 24 19
14 Gimnasia-La Plata 16 4 6 6 11 13 18
15 Godoy Cruz 16 4 6 6 27 34 18
16 Banfield 16 4 5 7 18 18 17
17 Rosario Central 16 5 2 9 17 22 17
18 Defensa y justicia 15 4 3 8 18 28 15
19 Olimpo 16 3 5 8 11 21 14
20 Quilmes 16 2 6 8 16 24 12
1: Copa Libertadores
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Monday, November 17
Independiente v Lanus (2330)