Nov 17 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Argentine championship matches on Sunday Sunday, November 16 Arsenal 1 Boca Juniors 1 Godoy Cruz 1 Estudiantes 1 River Plate 1 Olimpo 1 Tigre 1 Newell's Old Boys 2 Saturday, November 15 Quilmes 0 Racing Club 1 Gimnasia-La Plata 1 Banfield 1 San Lorenzo 4 Belgrano 0 Friday, November 14 Rosario Central 0 Velez Sarsfield 0 Defensa y justicia 2 Atletico Rafaela 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 River Plate 16 9 6 1 30 10 33 ------------------------- 2 Racing Club 16 10 2 4 25 16 32 3 Lanus 15 9 3 3 23 17 30 4 Independiente 15 8 3 4 25 21 27 5 Boca Juniors 16 8 3 5 20 18 27 6 Estudiantes 16 8 3 5 19 17 27 7 Newell's Old Boys 15 6 6 3 19 18 24 8 Velez Sarsfield 16 6 4 6 18 16 22 9 Atletico Rafaela 16 6 4 6 21 20 22 10 Tigre 16 6 2 8 23 20 20 11 San Lorenzo 16 6 2 8 20 20 20 12 Arsenal 16 5 5 6 17 20 20 13 Belgrano 16 5 4 7 19 24 19 14 Gimnasia-La Plata 16 4 6 6 11 13 18 15 Godoy Cruz 16 4 6 6 27 34 18 16 Banfield 16 4 5 7 18 18 17 17 Rosario Central 16 5 2 9 17 22 17 18 Defensa y justicia 15 4 3 8 18 28 15 19 Olimpo 16 3 5 8 11 21 14 20 Quilmes 16 2 6 8 16 24 12 1: Copa Libertadores Next Fixtures (GMT): Monday, November 17 Independiente v Lanus (2330)