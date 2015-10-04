Oct 4 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Argentine championship matches on Sunday
Sunday, October 4
Boca Juniors 1 Crucero del Norte 0
Godoy Cruz 3 Temperley 0
Union (Santa Fe) 0 Colon (Santa Fe) 0
Velez Sarsfield 1 Nueva Chicago 2
Saturday, October 3
Gimnasia-La Plata 2 Olimpo 2
Argentinos Juniors 2 Tigre 1
Arsenal 1 Atletico Rafaela 1
San Lorenzo 2 Rosario Central 2
Sarmiento 0 Estudiantes 1
Friday, October 2
Belgrano 1 Defensa y Justicia 0
Quilmes 2 San Martin (San Juan) 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Boca Juniors 27 19 4 4 46 20 61
2 San Lorenzo 27 16 7 4 40 18 55
-------------------------
3 Rosario Central 27 14 11 2 41 23 53
4 Racing Club 26 14 7 5 34 22 49
5 Belgrano 27 13 7 7 29 20 46
6 River Plate 25 12 9 4 44 26 45
7 Independiente 26 11 12 3 36 21 45
8 Estudiantes 27 12 9 6 27 25 45
9 Banfield 26 12 7 7 33 27 43
10 Tigre 27 11 9 7 29 23 42
11 Quilmes 27 12 6 9 34 30 42
12 Union (Santa Fe) 27 9 12 6 38 35 39
13 Lanus 26 9 11 6 29 23 38
14 Gimnasia-La Plata 27 10 8 9 36 35 38
15 Newell's Old Boys 26 8 9 9 22 24 33
16 San Martin (San Juan) 27 7 11 9 30 33 32
17 Argentinos Juniors 27 8 8 11 30 35 32
18 Olimpo 27 6 12 9 19 23 30
19 Sarmiento 27 7 9 11 22 27 30
20 Aldosivi 26 8 6 12 30 38 30
21 Temperley 27 6 11 10 18 24 29
22 Godoy Cruz 27 7 7 13 26 35 28
23 Defensa y Justicia 26 7 6 13 25 29 27
24 Huracan 26 5 11 10 24 32 26
25 Velez Sarsfield 27 6 8 13 26 35 26
26 Colon (Santa Fe) 27 4 13 10 18 28 25
27 Arsenal 27 6 6 15 23 40 24
28 Atletico Rafaela 27 4 11 12 28 45 23
29 Nueva Chicago 27 4 8 15 20 36 20
30 Crucero del Norte 27 3 5 19 21 46 14
1-2: Copa Libertadores
Still being played (GMT):
Sunday, October 4
Newell's Old Boys v Huracan (2230)
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Monday, October 5
Independiente v River Plate (0030)
Aldosivi v Lanus (2300)
Tuesday, October 6
Banfield v Racing Club (0010)