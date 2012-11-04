Nov 4 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Argentine championship matches on Sunday
Sunday, November 4
Godoy Cruz 1 Newell's Old Boys 1
Quilmes 2 Colon (Santa Fe) 2
Saturday, November 3
Arsenal 1 Velez Sarsfield 5
Argentinos Juniors 1 San Martin (San Juan) 1
Boca Juniors 3 San Lorenzo 1
Union (Santa Fe) 2 Estudiantes 2
Friday, November 2
Atletico Rafaela 1 Atletico Belgrano 3
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Newell's Old Boys 13 7 6 0 14 6 27
2 Velez Sarsfield 13 8 2 3 21 10 26
3 Atletico Belgrano 13 7 4 2 17 9 25
4 Boca Juniors 13 6 4 3 19 17 22
5 Racing Club 12 6 3 3 15 6 21
6 Lanus 12 6 2 4 13 7 20
7 Godoy Cruz 13 5 4 4 11 14 19
8 Estudiantes 13 5 3 5 11 12 18
9 Colon (Santa Fe) 13 4 5 4 18 18 17
10 River Plate 12 4 4 4 21 14 16
11 All Boys 12 4 4 4 15 15 16
12 Atletico Rafaela 13 4 4 5 17 18 16
13 Quilmes 13 3 7 3 15 16 16
14 Arsenal 13 4 3 6 11 21 15
15 San Martin (San Juan) 13 4 2 7 17 18 14
16 Argentinos Juniors 13 3 5 5 14 20 14
17 Independiente 11 3 4 4 9 11 13
18 San Lorenzo 13 2 6 5 9 16 12
19 Tigre 11 0 6 5 9 17 6
20 Union (Santa Fe) 13 0 4 9 11 22 4
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, November 4
All Boys v River Plate (2230)
Monday, November 5
Tigre v Racing Club (2315)
Tuesday, November 6
Independiente v Lanus (0030)