June 15 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Argentine championship matches on Saturday
Saturday, June 15
Argentinos Juniors 1 Colon (Santa Fe) 0
Independiente 0 San Lorenzo 1
San Martin (San Juan) 2 Estudiantes 0
Friday, June 14
Tigre 0 Atletico Belgrano 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Newell's Old Boys 17 11 2 4 37 20 35
2 River Plate 17 9 5 3 24 16 32
3 San Lorenzo 18 8 7 3 24 14 31
4 Lanus 16 7 8 1 19 9 29
5 Godoy Cruz 17 7 6 4 22 15 27
6 Quilmes 17 7 6 4 25 20 27
7 San Martin (San Juan) 18 7 5 6 30 25 26
8 Arsenal 17 7 5 5 21 21 26
9 Racing Club 17 6 5 6 20 17 23
10 Atletico Rafaela 17 5 8 4 20 18 23
11 Atletico Belgrano 18 4 10 4 13 12 22
12 Independiente 18 5 6 7 15 16 21
13 Tigre 18 6 3 9 20 27 21
14 All Boys 17 5 5 7 15 19 20
15 Colon (Santa Fe) 18 5 4 9 19 29 19
16 Velez Sarsfield 17 3 7 7 15 18 16
17 Estudiantes 17 3 7 7 12 18 16
18 Union (Santa Fe) 17 3 7 7 16 27 16
19 Argentinos Juniors 18 3 6 9 12 21 15
20 Boca Juniors 17 2 8 7 11 28 14
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, June 16
Union (Santa Fe) v Velez Sarsfield (1715)
All Boys v Racing Club (1910)
Atletico Rafaela v Newell's Old Boys (1910)
Boca Juniors v Arsenal (2110)
Monday, June 17
Lanus v River Plate (0030)
Quilmes v Godoy Cruz (2315)