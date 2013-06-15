June 15 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Argentine championship matches on Saturday Saturday, June 15 Argentinos Juniors 1 Colon (Santa Fe) 0 Independiente 0 San Lorenzo 1 San Martin (San Juan) 2 Estudiantes 0 Friday, June 14 Tigre 0 Atletico Belgrano 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Newell's Old Boys 17 11 2 4 37 20 35 2 River Plate 17 9 5 3 24 16 32 3 San Lorenzo 18 8 7 3 24 14 31 4 Lanus 16 7 8 1 19 9 29 5 Godoy Cruz 17 7 6 4 22 15 27 6 Quilmes 17 7 6 4 25 20 27 7 San Martin (San Juan) 18 7 5 6 30 25 26 8 Arsenal 17 7 5 5 21 21 26 9 Racing Club 17 6 5 6 20 17 23 10 Atletico Rafaela 17 5 8 4 20 18 23 11 Atletico Belgrano 18 4 10 4 13 12 22 12 Independiente 18 5 6 7 15 16 21 13 Tigre 18 6 3 9 20 27 21 14 All Boys 17 5 5 7 15 19 20 15 Colon (Santa Fe) 18 5 4 9 19 29 19 16 Velez Sarsfield 17 3 7 7 15 18 16 17 Estudiantes 17 3 7 7 12 18 16 18 Union (Santa Fe) 17 3 7 7 16 27 16 19 Argentinos Juniors 18 3 6 9 12 21 15 20 Boca Juniors 17 2 8 7 11 28 14 Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, June 16 Union (Santa Fe) v Velez Sarsfield (1715) All Boys v Racing Club (1910) Atletico Rafaela v Newell's Old Boys (1910) Boca Juniors v Arsenal (2110) Monday, June 17 Lanus v River Plate (0030) Quilmes v Godoy Cruz (2315)