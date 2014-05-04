May 4 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Argentine championship Final matches on Sunday Sunday, May 4 Arsenal 3 Newell's Old Boys 2 Gimnasia-La Plata 0 Lanus 0 River Plate 3 Racing Club 2 Saturday, May 3 Godoy Cruz 1 Velez Sarsfield 1 San Lorenzo 2 Atletico Rafaela 0 Colon (Santa Fe) 0 Estudiantes 2 Rosario Central 0 Olimpo 0 Friday, May 2 Quilmes 1 Argentinos Juniors 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Gimnasia-La Plata 17 9 4 4 24 16 31 ------------------------- 2 River Plate 17 9 4 4 21 15 31 3 Estudiantes 17 7 8 2 16 9 29 4 Godoy Cruz 17 8 5 4 20 14 29 5 San Lorenzo 17 7 6 4 17 14 27 6 Colon (Santa Fe) 17 7 6 4 12 10 27 7 Lanus 17 8 3 6 19 19 27 8 Velez Sarsfield 17 7 3 7 29 24 24 9 Olimpo 17 6 6 5 15 13 24 10 Rosario Central 17 6 6 5 18 19 24 11 Boca Juniors 16 6 5 5 18 13 23 12 Newell's Old Boys 17 5 6 6 17 15 21 13 Quilmes 17 6 3 8 14 17 21 14 Atletico Belgrano 16 3 9 4 16 19 18 15 Tigre 16 3 8 5 9 11 17 16 Arsenal 17 5 2 10 18 26 17 17 Racing Club 17 4 4 9 18 22 16 18 Atletico Rafaela 17 3 7 7 19 26 16 19 Argentinos Juniors 17 3 6 8 7 16 15 20 All Boys 16 3 5 8 11 20 14 1: Copa Libertadores Next Fixtures (GMT): Monday, May 5 All Boys v Boca Juniors (0030) Tigre v Atletico Belgrano (2310)