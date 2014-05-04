May 4 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Argentine championship Final matches on Sunday
Sunday, May 4
Arsenal 3 Newell's Old Boys 2
Gimnasia-La Plata 0 Lanus 0
River Plate 3 Racing Club 2
Saturday, May 3
Godoy Cruz 1 Velez Sarsfield 1
San Lorenzo 2 Atletico Rafaela 0
Colon (Santa Fe) 0 Estudiantes 2
Rosario Central 0 Olimpo 0
Friday, May 2
Quilmes 1 Argentinos Juniors 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Gimnasia-La Plata 17 9 4 4 24 16 31
-------------------------
2 River Plate 17 9 4 4 21 15 31
3 Estudiantes 17 7 8 2 16 9 29
4 Godoy Cruz 17 8 5 4 20 14 29
5 San Lorenzo 17 7 6 4 17 14 27
6 Colon (Santa Fe) 17 7 6 4 12 10 27
7 Lanus 17 8 3 6 19 19 27
8 Velez Sarsfield 17 7 3 7 29 24 24
9 Olimpo 17 6 6 5 15 13 24
10 Rosario Central 17 6 6 5 18 19 24
11 Boca Juniors 16 6 5 5 18 13 23
12 Newell's Old Boys 17 5 6 6 17 15 21
13 Quilmes 17 6 3 8 14 17 21
14 Atletico Belgrano 16 3 9 4 16 19 18
15 Tigre 16 3 8 5 9 11 17
16 Arsenal 17 5 2 10 18 26 17
17 Racing Club 17 4 4 9 18 22 16
18 Atletico Rafaela 17 3 7 7 19 26 16
19 Argentinos Juniors 17 3 6 8 7 16 15
20 All Boys 16 3 5 8 11 20 14
1: Copa Libertadores
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Monday, May 5
All Boys v Boca Juniors (0030)
Tigre v Atletico Belgrano (2310)