Sept 14 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Argentine championship Inicial matches on Saturday
Saturday, September 14
All Boys 4 Quilmes 0
Newell's Old Boys 2 Olimpo 1
Friday, September 13
Atletico Belgrano 3 Velez Sarsfield 0
Lanus 4 Argentinos Juniors 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Newell's Old Boys 7 4 2 1 11 7 14
2 Argentinos Juniors 7 4 1 2 8 7 13
3 Lanus 7 3 3 1 13 4 12
4 Arsenal 6 3 3 0 7 2 12
5 San Lorenzo 6 4 0 2 10 7 12
6 Estudiantes 6 2 4 0 7 4 10
7 Gimnasia-La Plata 6 3 1 2 7 7 10
8 Colon (Santa Fe) 6 3 1 2 6 6 10
9 All Boys 7 2 3 2 8 5 9
10 Velez Sarsfield 7 2 3 2 7 7 9
11 Boca Juniors 6 3 0 3 8 11 9
12 Quilmes 7 3 0 4 5 10 9
13 Godoy Cruz 6 2 2 2 4 3 8
14 Atletico Belgrano 7 2 2 3 9 10 8
15 River Plate 6 2 1 3 5 4 7
16 Atletico Rafaela 6 2 1 3 8 10 7
17 Rosario Central 6 2 0 4 5 8 6
18 Olimpo 7 1 2 4 7 11 5
19 Tigre 6 1 1 4 4 8 4
20 Racing Club 6 0 2 4 3 11 2
Still being played (GMT):
Saturday, September 14
San Lorenzo v Godoy Cruz (2315)
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, September 15
Atletico Rafaela v Estudiantes (1900)
Tigre v Rosario Central (1900)
Boca Juniors v Racing Club (2115)
Monday, September 16
Arsenal v River Plate (0015)
Gimnasia-La Plata v Colon (Santa Fe) (2210)