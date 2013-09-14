Sept 14 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Argentine championship Inicial matches on Saturday Saturday, September 14 All Boys 4 Quilmes 0 Newell's Old Boys 2 Olimpo 1 Friday, September 13 Atletico Belgrano 3 Velez Sarsfield 0 Lanus 4 Argentinos Juniors 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Newell's Old Boys 7 4 2 1 11 7 14 2 Argentinos Juniors 7 4 1 2 8 7 13 3 Lanus 7 3 3 1 13 4 12 4 Arsenal 6 3 3 0 7 2 12 5 San Lorenzo 6 4 0 2 10 7 12 6 Estudiantes 6 2 4 0 7 4 10 7 Gimnasia-La Plata 6 3 1 2 7 7 10 8 Colon (Santa Fe) 6 3 1 2 6 6 10 9 All Boys 7 2 3 2 8 5 9 10 Velez Sarsfield 7 2 3 2 7 7 9 11 Boca Juniors 6 3 0 3 8 11 9 12 Quilmes 7 3 0 4 5 10 9 13 Godoy Cruz 6 2 2 2 4 3 8 14 Atletico Belgrano 7 2 2 3 9 10 8 15 River Plate 6 2 1 3 5 4 7 16 Atletico Rafaela 6 2 1 3 8 10 7 17 Rosario Central 6 2 0 4 5 8 6 18 Olimpo 7 1 2 4 7 11 5 19 Tigre 6 1 1 4 4 8 4 20 Racing Club 6 0 2 4 3 11 2 Still being played (GMT): Saturday, September 14 San Lorenzo v Godoy Cruz (2315) Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, September 15 Atletico Rafaela v Estudiantes (1900) Tigre v Rosario Central (1900) Boca Juniors v Racing Club (2115) Monday, September 16 Arsenal v River Plate (0015) Gimnasia-La Plata v Colon (Santa Fe) (2210)