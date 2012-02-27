Feb 27 Feb 27 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Argentine championship matches on Sunday: Boca Juniors 2 Newell's Old Boys 0 Godoy Cruz 0 Tigre 2 Racing Club 1 Banfield 2 Velez Sarsfield 3 Arsenal 2 Played Saturday: Argentinos Juniors 0 San Lorenzo 1 Colon (Santa Fe) 3 Olimpo 1 Estudiantes 2 Independiente 0 Played Friday: Atletico Rafaela 0 All Boys 1 Atletico Belgrano 1 Union (Santa Fe) 0

Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Velez Sarsfield 3 2 1 0 8 3 7 ------------------------- 2 Tigre 3 2 1 0 5 1 7 3 Boca Juniors 3 2 1 0 4 0 7 4 All Boys 3 2 1 0 3 0 7 5 Lanus 2 2 0 0 5 1 6 6 Estudiantes 3 1 2 0 4 2 5 7 Atletico Rafaela 3 1 1 1 5 3 4 8 Colon (Santa Fe) 3 1 1 1 3 3 4 9 Newell's Old Boys 3 1 1 1 2 3 4 9 Godoy Cruz 3 1 1 1 2 3 4 11 San Lorenzo 3 1 1 1 3 5 4 12 Atletico Belgrano 3 1 1 1 2 4 4 13 Olimpo 3 1 0 2 5 6 3 14 San Martin (San Juan) 2 1 0 1 2 3 3 15 Banfield 3 1 0 2 2 8 3 16 Arsenal 3 0 2 1 4 5 2 17 Union (Santa Fe) 3 0 2 1 0 1 2 18 Racing Club 3 0 1 2 1 3 1 19 Argentinos Juniors 3 0 1 2 0 2 1 20 Independiente 3 0 0 3 0 4 0 1: Copa Libertadores