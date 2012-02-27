Feb 27 Feb 27 (Infostrada Sports) -
Results and standings from the
Argentine championship matches on Sunday:
Boca Juniors 2 Newell's Old Boys 0
Godoy Cruz 0 Tigre 2
Racing Club 1 Banfield 2
Velez Sarsfield 3 Arsenal 2
Played Saturday:
Argentinos Juniors 0 San Lorenzo 1
Colon (Santa Fe) 3 Olimpo 1
Estudiantes 2 Independiente 0
Played Friday:
Atletico Rafaela 0 All Boys 1
Atletico Belgrano 1 Union (Santa Fe) 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Velez Sarsfield 3 2 1 0 8 3 7
-------------------------
2 Tigre 3 2 1 0 5 1 7
3 Boca Juniors 3 2 1 0 4 0 7
4 All Boys 3 2 1 0 3 0 7
5 Lanus 2 2 0 0 5 1 6
6 Estudiantes 3 1 2 0 4 2 5
7 Atletico Rafaela 3 1 1 1 5 3 4
8 Colon (Santa Fe) 3 1 1 1 3 3 4
9 Newell's Old Boys 3 1 1 1 2 3 4
9 Godoy Cruz 3 1 1 1 2 3 4
11 San Lorenzo 3 1 1 1 3 5 4
12 Atletico Belgrano 3 1 1 1 2 4 4
13 Olimpo 3 1 0 2 5 6 3
14 San Martin (San Juan) 2 1 0 1 2 3 3
15 Banfield 3 1 0 2 2 8 3
16 Arsenal 3 0 2 1 4 5 2
17 Union (Santa Fe) 3 0 2 1 0 1 2
18 Racing Club 3 0 1 2 1 3 1
19 Argentinos Juniors 3 0 1 2 0 2 1
20 Independiente 3 0 0 3 0 4 0
1: Copa Libertadores