Soccer-Essien's wife buys Serie C club Como
MILAN, March 16 The wife of former Chelsea, Real Madrid and Ghana midfielder Michael Essien has bought Italian third tier team Como, the club said on Thursday.
Nov 18 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Argentine championship matches on Monday Monday, November 17 Independiente 4 Lanus 1 Sunday, November 16 Arsenal 1 Boca Juniors 1 Godoy Cruz 1 Estudiantes 1 River Plate 1 Olimpo 1 Tigre 1 Newell's Old Boys 2 Saturday, November 15 Quilmes 0 Racing Club 1 Gimnasia-La Plata 1 Banfield 1 San Lorenzo 4 Belgrano 0 Friday, November 14 Rosario Central 0 Velez Sarsfield 0 Defensa y justicia 2 Atletico Rafaela 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 River Plate 16 9 6 1 30 10 33 ------------------------- 2 Racing Club 16 10 2 4 25 16 32 3 Independiente 16 9 3 4 29 22 30 4 Lanus 16 9 3 4 24 21 30 5 Boca Juniors 16 8 3 5 20 18 27 6 Estudiantes 16 8 3 5 19 17 27 7 Newell's Old Boys 15 6 6 3 19 18 24 8 Velez Sarsfield 16 6 4 6 18 16 22 9 Atletico Rafaela 16 6 4 6 21 20 22 10 Tigre 16 6 2 8 23 20 20 11 San Lorenzo 16 6 2 8 20 20 20 12 Arsenal 16 5 5 6 17 20 20 13 Belgrano 16 5 4 7 19 24 19 14 Gimnasia-La Plata 16 4 6 6 11 13 18 15 Godoy Cruz 16 4 6 6 27 34 18 16 Banfield 16 4 5 7 18 18 17 17 Rosario Central 16 5 2 9 17 22 17 18 Defensa y justicia 15 4 3 8 18 28 15 19 Olimpo 16 3 5 8 11 21 14 20 Quilmes 16 2 6 8 16 24 12 1: Copa Libertadores
ZURICH, March 16 Veteran soccer official Marios Lefkaritis will end his 21-year stint on UEFA's executive committee in April after European soccer's governing body said the Cypriot had withdrawn as a candidate for re-election.
March 16 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Hungarian championship Regular match on Thursday Thursday, March 16 Vasas Budapest 2 Szombathelyi Haladas 3 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Videoton FC 23 13 5 5 49 20 44 ------------------------- 2 Honved 23 12 5 6 36 22 41 3 Vasas Budapest 23 11 5 7 35 23 38 ------------------------- 4 Ferencvaros 23 10 8 5 38 28 38 ------------------------- 5 Paks