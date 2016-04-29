April 29 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Argentine championship matches on Monday Friday, April 29 Aldosivi 1 Union (Santa Fe) 1 Estudiantes 0 Newell's Old Boys 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts Zone A 1 Godoy Cruz 12 7 3 2 21 11 24 2 San Lorenzo 12 7 3 2 17 14 24 3 Arsenal 12 6 3 3 18 10 21 4 Independiente 12 5 5 2 14 8 20 5 Rosario Central 12 5 4 3 18 12 19 6 Velez Sarsfield 12 6 0 6 18 19 18 7 Gimnasia-La Plata 12 5 3 4 12 15 18 8 River Plate 12 3 5 4 18 18 14 9 Colon (Santa Fe) 12 4 2 6 18 23 14 10 Patronato 12 3 4 5 16 21 13 11 Quilmes 12 3 4 5 17 23 13 12 Belgrano 12 3 3 6 17 19 12 13 Olimpo 12 3 3 6 9 14 12 14 Banfield 12 2 5 5 13 18 11 15 Sarmiento 12 2 4 6 8 17 10 Zone B 1 Lanus 12 10 1 1 23 6 31 2 Estudiantes 13 8 3 2 21 9 27 3 Atletico Tucuman 12 7 2 3 19 13 23 4 Huracan 12 6 2 4 17 12 20 5 Boca Juniors 12 5 3 4 14 9 18 6 Defensa y Justicia 12 5 2 5 22 15 17 7 Racing Club 12 4 5 3 25 24 17 8 Union (Santa Fe) 13 4 5 4 18 20 17 9 San Martin (San Juan) 12 4 4 4 17 17 16 10 Aldosivi 13 3 5 5 17 23 14 11 Tigre 12 3 4 5 18 16 13 12 Newell's Old Boys 13 2 7 4 14 17 13 13 Temperley 12 3 3 6 11 16 12 14 Atletico Rafaela 12 2 2 8 12 26 8 15 Argentinos Juniors 12 0 5 7 7 24 5 Next Fixtures (GMT): Saturday, April 30 Colon (Santa Fe) v Olimpo (0015) Patronato v Atletico Rafaela (0015) Independiente v San Lorenzo (1700) Belgrano v Quilmes (1800) River Plate v Velez Sarsfield (1910) Godoy Cruz v Arsenal (2015) Huracan v Racing Club (2100) Defensa y Justicia v San Martin (San Juan) (2230) Argentinos Juniors v Boca Juniors (2310) Monday, May 2 Rosario Central v Gimnasia-La Plata (1900) Tigre v Lanus (2200) Tuesday, May 3 Temperley v Atletico Tucuman (0015) Wednesday, May 4 Banfield v Sarmiento (0000)