April 29 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Argentine championship matches on Monday
Friday, April 29
Aldosivi 1 Union (Santa Fe) 1
Estudiantes 0 Newell's Old Boys 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
Zone A
1 Godoy Cruz 12 7 3 2 21 11 24
2 San Lorenzo 12 7 3 2 17 14 24
3 Arsenal 12 6 3 3 18 10 21
4 Independiente 12 5 5 2 14 8 20
5 Rosario Central 12 5 4 3 18 12 19
6 Velez Sarsfield 12 6 0 6 18 19 18
7 Gimnasia-La Plata 12 5 3 4 12 15 18
8 River Plate 12 3 5 4 18 18 14
9 Colon (Santa Fe) 12 4 2 6 18 23 14
10 Patronato 12 3 4 5 16 21 13
11 Quilmes 12 3 4 5 17 23 13
12 Belgrano 12 3 3 6 17 19 12
13 Olimpo 12 3 3 6 9 14 12
14 Banfield 12 2 5 5 13 18 11
15 Sarmiento 12 2 4 6 8 17 10
Zone B
1 Lanus 12 10 1 1 23 6 31
2 Estudiantes 13 8 3 2 21 9 27
3 Atletico Tucuman 12 7 2 3 19 13 23
4 Huracan 12 6 2 4 17 12 20
5 Boca Juniors 12 5 3 4 14 9 18
6 Defensa y Justicia 12 5 2 5 22 15 17
7 Racing Club 12 4 5 3 25 24 17
8 Union (Santa Fe) 13 4 5 4 18 20 17
9 San Martin (San Juan) 12 4 4 4 17 17 16
10 Aldosivi 13 3 5 5 17 23 14
11 Tigre 12 3 4 5 18 16 13
12 Newell's Old Boys 13 2 7 4 14 17 13
13 Temperley 12 3 3 6 11 16 12
14 Atletico Rafaela 12 2 2 8 12 26 8
15 Argentinos Juniors 12 0 5 7 7 24 5
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Saturday, April 30
Colon (Santa Fe) v Olimpo (0015)
Patronato v Atletico Rafaela (0015)
Independiente v San Lorenzo (1700)
Belgrano v Quilmes (1800)
River Plate v Velez Sarsfield (1910)
Godoy Cruz v Arsenal (2015)
Huracan v Racing Club (2100)
Defensa y Justicia v San Martin (San Juan) (2230)
Argentinos Juniors v Boca Juniors (2310)
Monday, May 2
Rosario Central v Gimnasia-La Plata (1900)
Tigre v Lanus (2200)
Tuesday, May 3
Temperley v Atletico Tucuman (0015)
Wednesday, May 4
Banfield v Sarmiento (0000)