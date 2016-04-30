April 30 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Argentine championship matches on Saturday
Saturday, April 30
Belgrano 2 Quilmes 2
Godoy Cruz 2 Arsenal 0
Huracan 0 Racing Club 1
Independiente 0 San Lorenzo 1
River Plate 0 Velez Sarsfield 0
Friday, April 29
Aldosivi 1 Union (Santa Fe) 1
Colon (Santa Fe) 3 Olimpo 1
Estudiantes 0 Newell's Old Boys 0
Patronato 2 Atletico Rafaela 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
Zone A
1 Godoy Cruz 13 8 3 2 23 11 27
2 San Lorenzo 13 8 3 2 18 14 27
3 Arsenal 13 6 3 4 18 12 21
4 Independiente 13 5 5 3 14 9 20
5 Rosario Central 12 5 4 3 18 12 19
6 Velez Sarsfield 13 6 1 6 18 19 19
7 Gimnasia-La Plata 12 5 3 4 12 15 18
8 Colon (Santa Fe) 13 5 2 6 21 24 17
9 Patronato 13 4 4 5 18 22 16
10 River Plate 13 3 6 4 18 18 15
11 Quilmes 13 3 5 5 19 25 14
12 Belgrano 13 3 4 6 19 21 13
13 Olimpo 13 3 3 7 10 17 12
14 Banfield 12 2 5 5 13 18 11
15 Sarmiento 12 2 4 6 8 17 10
Zone B
1 Lanus 12 10 1 1 23 6 31
2 Estudiantes 13 8 3 2 21 9 27
3 Atletico Tucuman 12 7 2 3 19 13 23
4 Huracan 13 6 2 5 17 13 20
5 Racing Club 13 5 5 3 26 24 20
6 Boca Juniors 12 5 3 4 14 9 18
7 Defensa y Justicia 12 5 2 5 22 15 17
8 Union (Santa Fe) 13 4 5 4 18 20 17
9 San Martin (San Juan) 12 4 4 4 17 17 16
10 Aldosivi 13 3 5 5 17 23 14
11 Tigre 12 3 4 5 18 16 13
12 Newell's Old Boys 13 2 7 4 14 17 13
13 Temperley 12 3 3 6 11 16 12
14 Atletico Rafaela 13 2 2 9 13 28 8
15 Argentinos Juniors 12 0 5 7 7 24 5
Still being played (GMT):
Saturday, April 30
Defensa y Justicia v San Martin (San Juan) (2250)
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Saturday, April 30
Argentinos Juniors v Boca Juniors (2310)
Monday, May 2
Rosario Central v Gimnasia-La Plata (1900)
Tigre v Lanus (2200)
Tuesday, May 3
Temperley v Atletico Tucuman (0015)
Wednesday, May 4
Banfield v Sarmiento (0000)