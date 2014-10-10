Oct 10 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Argentine championship matches on Friday
Friday, October 10
Tigre 1 Gimnasia-La Plata 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 River Plate 10 6 4 0 22 6 22
-------------------------
2 Lanus 10 6 2 2 14 8 20
3 Independiente 10 6 1 3 18 16 19
4 Atletico Rafaela 10 5 2 3 12 10 17
5 Newell's Old Boys 10 4 5 1 12 11 17
6 Tigre 10 5 1 4 14 8 16
7 Estudiantes 10 5 1 4 14 11 16
8 Racing Club 10 5 1 4 15 15 16
9 Velez Sarsfield 10 4 2 4 11 10 14
10 Boca Juniors 10 4 2 4 10 12 14
11 Gimnasia-La Plata 11 3 4 4 9 10 13
12 Rosario Central 10 4 1 5 14 16 13
13 San Lorenzo 10 4 1 5 12 14 13
14 Arsenal 10 4 1 5 11 14 13
15 Banfield 10 3 2 5 11 12 11
16 Defensa y justicia 10 3 2 5 14 19 11
17 Atletico Belgrano 10 2 3 5 11 15 9
18 Godoy Cruz 9 2 3 4 10 16 9
19 Olimpo 10 2 2 6 6 11 8
20 Quilmes 10 1 4 5 12 18 7
1: Copa Libertadores
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Friday, October 10
Lanus v Godoy Cruz (2330)
Saturday, October 11
Velez Sarsfield v Olimpo (1800)
Atletico Belgrano v Quilmes (1900)
Estudiantes v Racing Club (2330)
Sunday, October 12
Atletico Rafaela v Banfield (1800)
Independiente v Defensa y justicia (1900)
Boca Juniors v Rosario Central (2115)
Monday, October 13
Newell's Old Boys v River Plate (0030)
Arsenal v San Lorenzo (2330)