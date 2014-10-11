Oct 11 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Argentine championship matches on Saturday
Saturday, October 11
Atletico Belgrano 1 Quilmes 1
Velez Sarsfield 4 Olimpo 1
Friday, October 10
Lanus 3 Godoy Cruz 3
Tigre 1 Gimnasia-La Plata 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 River Plate 10 6 4 0 22 6 22
-------------------------
2 Lanus 11 6 3 2 17 11 21
3 Independiente 10 6 1 3 18 16 19
4 Velez Sarsfield 11 5 2 4 15 11 17
5 Atletico Rafaela 10 5 2 3 12 10 17
6 Newell's Old Boys 10 4 5 1 12 11 17
7 Tigre 10 5 1 4 14 8 16
8 Estudiantes 10 5 1 4 14 11 16
9 Racing Club 10 5 1 4 15 15 16
10 Boca Juniors 10 4 2 4 10 12 14
11 Gimnasia-La Plata 11 3 4 4 9 10 13
12 Rosario Central 10 4 1 5 14 16 13
13 San Lorenzo 10 4 1 5 12 14 13
14 Arsenal 10 4 1 5 11 14 13
15 Banfield 10 3 2 5 11 12 11
16 Defensa y justicia 10 3 2 5 14 19 11
17 Atletico Belgrano 11 2 4 5 12 16 10
18 Godoy Cruz 10 2 4 4 13 19 10
19 Quilmes 11 1 5 5 13 19 8
20 Olimpo 11 2 2 7 7 15 8
1: Copa Libertadores
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Saturday, October 11
Estudiantes v Racing Club (2330)
Sunday, October 12
Atletico Rafaela v Banfield (1800)
Independiente v Defensa y justicia (1900)
Boca Juniors v Rosario Central (2115)
Monday, October 13
Newell's Old Boys v River Plate (0030)
Arsenal v San Lorenzo (2330)