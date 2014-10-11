Oct 11 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Argentine championship matches on Saturday Saturday, October 11 Atletico Belgrano 1 Quilmes 1 Velez Sarsfield 4 Olimpo 1 Friday, October 10 Lanus 3 Godoy Cruz 3 Tigre 1 Gimnasia-La Plata 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 River Plate 10 6 4 0 22 6 22 ------------------------- 2 Lanus 11 6 3 2 17 11 21 3 Independiente 10 6 1 3 18 16 19 4 Velez Sarsfield 11 5 2 4 15 11 17 5 Atletico Rafaela 10 5 2 3 12 10 17 6 Newell's Old Boys 10 4 5 1 12 11 17 7 Tigre 10 5 1 4 14 8 16 8 Estudiantes 10 5 1 4 14 11 16 9 Racing Club 10 5 1 4 15 15 16 10 Boca Juniors 10 4 2 4 10 12 14 11 Gimnasia-La Plata 11 3 4 4 9 10 13 12 Rosario Central 10 4 1 5 14 16 13 13 San Lorenzo 10 4 1 5 12 14 13 14 Arsenal 10 4 1 5 11 14 13 15 Banfield 10 3 2 5 11 12 11 16 Defensa y justicia 10 3 2 5 14 19 11 17 Atletico Belgrano 11 2 4 5 12 16 10 18 Godoy Cruz 10 2 4 4 13 19 10 19 Quilmes 11 1 5 5 13 19 8 20 Olimpo 11 2 2 7 7 15 8 1: Copa Libertadores Next Fixtures (GMT): Saturday, October 11 Estudiantes v Racing Club (2330) Sunday, October 12 Atletico Rafaela v Banfield (1800) Independiente v Defensa y justicia (1900) Boca Juniors v Rosario Central (2115) Monday, October 13 Newell's Old Boys v River Plate (0030) Arsenal v San Lorenzo (2330)