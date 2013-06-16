June 16 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Argentine championship matches on Sunday
Sunday, June 16
All Boys 0 Racing Club 1
Atletico Rafaela 0 Newell's Old Boys 3
Boca Juniors 1 Arsenal 0
Union (Santa Fe) 1 Velez Sarsfield 1
Saturday, June 15
Argentinos Juniors 1 Colon (Santa Fe) 0
Independiente 0 San Lorenzo 1
San Martin (San Juan) 2 Estudiantes 0
Friday, June 14
Tigre 0 Atletico Belgrano 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Newell's Old Boys 18 12 2 4 40 20 38
2 River Plate 17 9 5 3 24 16 32
3 San Lorenzo 18 8 7 3 24 14 31
4 Lanus 16 7 8 1 19 9 29
5 Godoy Cruz 17 7 6 4 22 15 27
6 Quilmes 17 7 6 4 25 20 27
7 San Martin (San Juan) 18 7 5 6 30 25 26
8 Racing Club 18 7 5 6 21 17 26
9 Arsenal 18 7 5 6 21 22 26
10 Atletico Rafaela 18 5 8 5 20 21 23
11 Atletico Belgrano 18 4 10 4 13 12 22
12 Independiente 18 5 6 7 15 16 21
13 Tigre 18 6 3 9 20 27 21
14 All Boys 18 5 5 8 15 20 20
15 Colon (Santa Fe) 18 5 4 9 19 29 19
16 Velez Sarsfield 18 3 8 7 16 19 17
17 Union (Santa Fe) 18 3 8 7 17 28 17
18 Boca Juniors 18 3 8 7 12 28 17
19 Estudiantes 17 3 7 7 12 18 16
20 Argentinos Juniors 18 3 6 9 12 21 15
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Monday, June 17
Lanus v River Plate (0030)
Quilmes v Godoy Cruz (2315)