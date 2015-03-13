March 13 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Argentine championship matches on Friday
Friday, March 13
Crucero del Norte 0 Olimpo 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Rosario Central 4 4 0 0 7 2 12
2 Boca Juniors 4 3 1 0 7 2 10
-------------------------
3 San Lorenzo 4 3 0 1 7 3 9
4 Estudiantes 4 3 0 1 6 4 9
5 River Plate 4 2 2 0 10 6 8
6 Velez Sarsfield 4 2 2 0 5 2 8
7 Argentinos Juniors 4 2 2 0 4 1 8
8 Belgrano 4 2 1 1 6 4 7
8 Godoy Cruz 4 2 1 1 6 4 7
10 Newell's Old Boys 4 2 1 1 5 3 7
11 Independiente 4 2 1 1 7 6 7
12 Union (Santa Fe) 4 1 3 0 6 5 6
13 San Martin (San Juan) 4 1 3 0 4 3 6
14 Lanus 4 1 3 0 2 1 6
15 Defensa y justicia 4 2 0 2 3 3 6
16 Racing Club 4 1 2 1 3 3 5
16 Tigre 4 1 2 1 3 3 5
18 Banfield 4 1 1 2 4 3 4
19 Huracan 4 1 1 2 3 4 4
20 Temperley 4 1 1 2 3 5 4
21 Colon (Santa Fe) 4 0 3 1 2 4 3
22 Sarmiento 4 0 3 1 5 8 3
23 Quilmes 4 0 2 2 4 6 2
24 Arsenal 4 0 2 2 1 3 2
25 Aldosivi 4 0 2 2 3 6 2
25 Gimnasia-La Plata 4 0 2 2 3 6 2
27 Nueva Chicago 4 0 2 2 4 8 2
28 Crucero del Norte 5 0 2 3 1 5 2
29 Olimpo 5 0 2 3 2 7 2
30 Atletico Rafaela 4 0 1 3 2 8 1
1-2: Copa Libertadores
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Saturday, March 14
Racing Club v Colon (Santa Fe) (0010)
Banfield v San Martin (San Juan) (1900)
Gimnasia-La Plata v Nueva Chicago (2000)
Boca Juniors v Defensa y justicia (2115)
Union (Santa Fe) v Independiente (2310)
Sarmiento v Newell's Old Boys (2330)
Sunday, March 15
Quilmes v Velez Sarsfield (2000)
Argentinos Juniors v Estudiantes (2110)
San Lorenzo v Huracan (2115)
Tigre v Atletico Rafaela (2115)
Monday, March 16
Godoy Cruz v Lanus (0030)
Rosario Central v Temperley (2000)
Belgrano v Aldosivi (2300)
Tuesday, March 17
Arsenal v River Plate (0010)