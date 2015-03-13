March 13 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Argentine championship matches on Friday Friday, March 13 Crucero del Norte 0 Olimpo 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Rosario Central 4 4 0 0 7 2 12 2 Boca Juniors 4 3 1 0 7 2 10 ------------------------- 3 San Lorenzo 4 3 0 1 7 3 9 4 Estudiantes 4 3 0 1 6 4 9 5 River Plate 4 2 2 0 10 6 8 6 Velez Sarsfield 4 2 2 0 5 2 8 7 Argentinos Juniors 4 2 2 0 4 1 8 8 Belgrano 4 2 1 1 6 4 7 8 Godoy Cruz 4 2 1 1 6 4 7 10 Newell's Old Boys 4 2 1 1 5 3 7 11 Independiente 4 2 1 1 7 6 7 12 Union (Santa Fe) 4 1 3 0 6 5 6 13 San Martin (San Juan) 4 1 3 0 4 3 6 14 Lanus 4 1 3 0 2 1 6 15 Defensa y justicia 4 2 0 2 3 3 6 16 Racing Club 4 1 2 1 3 3 5 16 Tigre 4 1 2 1 3 3 5 18 Banfield 4 1 1 2 4 3 4 19 Huracan 4 1 1 2 3 4 4 20 Temperley 4 1 1 2 3 5 4 21 Colon (Santa Fe) 4 0 3 1 2 4 3 22 Sarmiento 4 0 3 1 5 8 3 23 Quilmes 4 0 2 2 4 6 2 24 Arsenal 4 0 2 2 1 3 2 25 Aldosivi 4 0 2 2 3 6 2 25 Gimnasia-La Plata 4 0 2 2 3 6 2 27 Nueva Chicago 4 0 2 2 4 8 2 28 Crucero del Norte 5 0 2 3 1 5 2 29 Olimpo 5 0 2 3 2 7 2 30 Atletico Rafaela 4 0 1 3 2 8 1 1-2: Copa Libertadores Next Fixtures (GMT): Saturday, March 14 Racing Club v Colon (Santa Fe) (0010) Banfield v San Martin (San Juan) (1900) Gimnasia-La Plata v Nueva Chicago (2000) Boca Juniors v Defensa y justicia (2115) Union (Santa Fe) v Independiente (2310) Sarmiento v Newell's Old Boys (2330) Sunday, March 15 Quilmes v Velez Sarsfield (2000) Argentinos Juniors v Estudiantes (2110) San Lorenzo v Huracan (2115) Tigre v Atletico Rafaela (2115) Monday, March 16 Godoy Cruz v Lanus (0030) Rosario Central v Temperley (2000) Belgrano v Aldosivi (2300) Tuesday, March 17 Arsenal v River Plate (0010)