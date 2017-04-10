Motor racing-Soccer injury rules Di Grassi out of Le Mans
June 14 Formula E title contender Lucas di Grassi has been ruled out of this weekend's Le Mans 24 Hours sportscar race after breaking an ankle while playing a game of soccer.
April 10 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Argentine championship matches on Sunday Monday, April 10 Defensa y Justicia 1 Olimpo 1 Sunday, April 9 Velez Sarsfield 1 Boca Juniors 3 Banfield 2 Belgrano 0 Patronato 0 Independiente 5 River Plate 2 Quilmes 0 San Martin (San Juan) 0 Union (Santa Fe) 0 Saturday, April 8 Talleres 3 Lanus 1 Arsenal 0 Newell's Old Boys 1 Atletico Rafaela 1 Huracan 1 Racing Club 1 Tigre 1 aband.23' San Lorenzo 1 Sarmiento 0 Friday, April 7 Aldosivi 1 Estudiantes 4 Colon (Santa Fe) 1 Godoy Cruz 0 Rosario Central 2 Atletico Tucuman 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Boca Juniors 19 13 4 2 44 17 43 2 Newell's Old Boys 19 11 5 3 27 13 38 3 Estudiantes 19 11 4 4 34 19 37 4 San Lorenzo 19 11 4 4 36 25 37 5 River Plate 19 10 5 4 31 20 35 ------------------------- 6 Colon (Santa Fe) 19 10 3 6 19 14 33 7 Banfield 19 10 3 6 26 22 33 8 Racing Club 18 9 3 6 29 21 30 9 Gimnasia-La Plata 18 8 6 4 17 11 30 10 Talleres 18 8 5 5 20 14 29 11 Lanus 19 8 5 6 23 21 29 ------------------------- 12 Independiente 17 7 6 4 17 11 27 13 Union (Santa Fe) 19 7 6 6 20 21 27 14 Rosario Central 19 6 7 6 21 18 25 15 Atletico Tucuman 19 6 6 7 21 21 24 16 Patronato 19 6 5 8 18 23 23 17 Godoy Cruz 19 7 2 10 19 26 23 18 Atletico Rafaela 19 6 4 9 18 19 22 19 Tigre 18 5 6 7 23 24 21 20 Olimpo 19 4 9 6 16 17 21 21 Defensa y Justicia 18 5 6 7 14 18 21 22 Huracan 19 4 8 7 14 17 20 23 Sarmiento 19 5 5 9 18 22 20 24 Aldosivi 19 4 8 7 13 20 20 25 Temperley 18 5 5 8 14 22 20 26 Velez Sarsfield 19 5 4 10 16 29 19 27 Quilmes 19 5 4 10 14 30 19 28 San Martin (San Juan) 19 3 8 8 15 29 17 29 Belgrano 19 2 7 10 10 21 13 30 Arsenal 19 1 5 13 14 36 8 1-5: Copa Libertadores 6-11: Copa Sudamericana Next Fixtures (GMT): Saturday, April 8 Racing Club v Tigre (2100) aband.23' Tuesday, April 11 Gimnasia-La Plata v Temperley (0015)
ROME, June 14 Eusebio Di Francesco promised to bring his attacking philosophy to AS Roma as he was officially presented as their new coach on Wednesday.
June 14 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Finnish championship matches on Wednesday Wednesday, June 14 HIFK 0 SJK 2 KuPS 2 VPS 2 PS Kemi 3 IFK Mariehamn 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 HJK Helsinki 12 7 4 1 28 6 25 ------------------------- 2 VPS 13 5 5 3 19 20 20 3 KuPS 12 5 4 3 17 14 19 ------------------------- 4 Inter Turku 11 5 3 3 19 11 18 ------------------------- 5 IFK Mariehamn 12 4 5 3 17