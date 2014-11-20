Nov 20 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Argentine championship matches on Thursday Thursday, November 20 Defensa y justicia 1 Newell's Old Boys 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 River Plate 16 9 6 1 30 10 33 ------------------------- 2 Racing Club 16 10 2 4 25 16 32 3 Independiente 16 9 3 4 29 22 30 4 Lanus 16 9 3 4 24 21 30 5 Boca Juniors 16 8 3 5 20 18 27 6 Estudiantes 16 8 3 5 19 17 27 7 Newell's Old Boys 16 6 6 4 19 19 24 8 Velez Sarsfield 16 6 4 6 18 16 22 9 Atletico Rafaela 16 6 4 6 21 20 22 10 Tigre 16 6 2 8 23 20 20 11 San Lorenzo 16 6 2 8 20 20 20 12 Arsenal 16 5 5 6 17 20 20 13 Belgrano 16 5 4 7 19 24 19 14 Gimnasia-La Plata 16 4 6 6 11 13 18 15 Godoy Cruz 16 4 6 6 27 34 18 16 Defensa y justicia 16 5 3 8 19 28 18 17 Banfield 16 4 5 7 18 18 17 18 Rosario Central 16 5 2 9 17 22 17 19 Olimpo 16 3 5 8 11 21 14 20 Quilmes 16 2 6 8 16 24 12 1: Copa Libertadores Next Fixtures (GMT): Friday, November 21 Banfield v Quilmes (2330) Saturday, November 22 Atletico Rafaela v San Lorenzo (2000) Olimpo v Rosario Central (2210) Velez Sarsfield v Godoy Cruz (2210) Sunday, November 23 Lanus v Gimnasia-La Plata (0030) Belgrano v Tigre (2000) Estudiantes v Defensa y justicia (2000) Boca Juniors v Independiente (2210) Monday, November 24 Racing Club v River Plate (0030) Tuesday, November 25 Newell's Old Boys v Arsenal (0030)