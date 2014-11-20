Nov 20 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Argentine championship matches on Thursday
Thursday, November 20
Defensa y justicia 1 Newell's Old Boys 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 River Plate 16 9 6 1 30 10 33
-------------------------
2 Racing Club 16 10 2 4 25 16 32
3 Independiente 16 9 3 4 29 22 30
4 Lanus 16 9 3 4 24 21 30
5 Boca Juniors 16 8 3 5 20 18 27
6 Estudiantes 16 8 3 5 19 17 27
7 Newell's Old Boys 16 6 6 4 19 19 24
8 Velez Sarsfield 16 6 4 6 18 16 22
9 Atletico Rafaela 16 6 4 6 21 20 22
10 Tigre 16 6 2 8 23 20 20
11 San Lorenzo 16 6 2 8 20 20 20
12 Arsenal 16 5 5 6 17 20 20
13 Belgrano 16 5 4 7 19 24 19
14 Gimnasia-La Plata 16 4 6 6 11 13 18
15 Godoy Cruz 16 4 6 6 27 34 18
16 Defensa y justicia 16 5 3 8 19 28 18
17 Banfield 16 4 5 7 18 18 17
18 Rosario Central 16 5 2 9 17 22 17
19 Olimpo 16 3 5 8 11 21 14
20 Quilmes 16 2 6 8 16 24 12
1: Copa Libertadores
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Friday, November 21
Banfield v Quilmes (2330)
Saturday, November 22
Atletico Rafaela v San Lorenzo (2000)
Olimpo v Rosario Central (2210)
Velez Sarsfield v Godoy Cruz (2210)
Sunday, November 23
Lanus v Gimnasia-La Plata (0030)
Belgrano v Tigre (2000)
Estudiantes v Defensa y justicia (2000)
Boca Juniors v Independiente (2210)
Monday, November 24
Racing Club v River Plate (0030)
Tuesday, November 25
Newell's Old Boys v Arsenal (0030)