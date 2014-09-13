Sept 13 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Argentine championship matches on Saturday
Saturday, September 13
Atletico Rafaela 1 Estudiantes 0
San Lorenzo 2 Godoy Cruz 1
Tigre 4 Rosario Central 1
Friday, September 12
Gimnasia-La Plata 0 Defensa y justicia 3
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 River Plate 6 5 1 0 15 2 16
-------------------------
2 Velez Sarsfield 6 4 1 1 9 4 13
3 Newell's Old Boys 6 3 3 0 9 6 12
4 Independiente 6 4 0 2 8 7 12
5 Atletico Rafaela 7 4 0 3 10 10 12
6 Lanus 6 3 1 2 8 6 10
7 Rosario Central 7 3 1 3 10 11 10
8 Estudiantes 7 3 0 4 9 8 9
9 Racing Club 6 3 0 3 8 10 9
10 Boca Juniors 6 3 0 3 6 8 9
11 Arsenal 6 3 0 3 5 8 9
12 Defensa y justicia 7 2 2 3 10 13 8
13 Godoy Cruz 7 2 2 3 8 11 8
14 Tigre 7 2 1 4 9 7 7
15 San Lorenzo 6 2 1 3 7 9 7
16 Quilmes 6 1 3 2 8 9 6
17 Banfield 6 2 0 4 5 8 6
18 Gimnasia-La Plata 7 1 3 3 5 9 6
19 Atletico Belgrano 6 1 2 3 7 8 5
20 Olimpo 5 1 1 3 4 6 4
1: Copa Libertadores
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Saturday, September 13
Independiente v Quilmes (2310)
Sunday, September 14
Lanus v Banfield (1815)
Atletico Belgrano v Velez Sarsfield (1915)
Boca Juniors v Racing Club (2115)
Monday, September 15
Arsenal v River Plate (0030)
Newell's Old Boys v Olimpo (2330)