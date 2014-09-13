Sept 13 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Argentine championship matches on Saturday Saturday, September 13 Atletico Rafaela 1 Estudiantes 0 San Lorenzo 2 Godoy Cruz 1 Tigre 4 Rosario Central 1 Friday, September 12 Gimnasia-La Plata 0 Defensa y justicia 3 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 River Plate 6 5 1 0 15 2 16 ------------------------- 2 Velez Sarsfield 6 4 1 1 9 4 13 3 Newell's Old Boys 6 3 3 0 9 6 12 4 Independiente 6 4 0 2 8 7 12 5 Atletico Rafaela 7 4 0 3 10 10 12 6 Lanus 6 3 1 2 8 6 10 7 Rosario Central 7 3 1 3 10 11 10 8 Estudiantes 7 3 0 4 9 8 9 9 Racing Club 6 3 0 3 8 10 9 10 Boca Juniors 6 3 0 3 6 8 9 11 Arsenal 6 3 0 3 5 8 9 12 Defensa y justicia 7 2 2 3 10 13 8 13 Godoy Cruz 7 2 2 3 8 11 8 14 Tigre 7 2 1 4 9 7 7 15 San Lorenzo 6 2 1 3 7 9 7 16 Quilmes 6 1 3 2 8 9 6 17 Banfield 6 2 0 4 5 8 6 18 Gimnasia-La Plata 7 1 3 3 5 9 6 19 Atletico Belgrano 6 1 2 3 7 8 5 20 Olimpo 5 1 1 3 4 6 4 1: Copa Libertadores Next Fixtures (GMT): Saturday, September 13 Independiente v Quilmes (2310) Sunday, September 14 Lanus v Banfield (1815) Atletico Belgrano v Velez Sarsfield (1915) Boca Juniors v Racing Club (2115) Monday, September 15 Arsenal v River Plate (0030) Newell's Old Boys v Olimpo (2330)