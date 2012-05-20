May 19 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Argentine championship on Saturday. Union (Santa Fe) 1 San Lorenzo 0 All Boys 1 San Martin (San Juan) 0 Banfield 0 Estudiantes 3

Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Tigre 15 8 4 3 22 11 28 2 Newell's Old Boys 15 8 4 3 21 13 28 3 All Boys 15 7 6 2 15 9 27 4 Boca Juniors 14 7 5 2 23 13 26 5 Arsenal 14 7 4 3 19 12 25 6 Estudiantes 15 6 4 5 18 18 22 7 Velez Sarsfield 13 5 6 2 17 10 21 8 Colon (Santa Fe) 14 5 6 3 18 15 21 9 Union (Santa Fe) 15 5 6 4 19 18 21 10 Lanus 14 6 2 6 15 13 20 11 Argentinos Juniors 15 5 5 5 14 12 20 12 San Lorenzo 15 4 6 5 15 17 18 13 Atletico Belgrano 14 4 6 4 12 15 18 14 Independiente 14 5 2 7 18 22 17 15 Atletico Rafaela 14 4 4 6 17 18 16 16 Racing Club 14 4 3 7 14 18 15 17 San Martin (San Juan) 14 4 3 7 14 20 15 18 Godoy Cruz 15 1 8 6 8 16 11 19 Banfield 15 2 4 9 13 29 10 20 Olimpo 14 2 2 10 14 27 8 (Editing by Peter Rutherford)