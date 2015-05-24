May 24 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Argentine championship matches on Sunday
Sunday, May 24
Argentinos Juniors 2 Newell's Old Boys 1
Boca Juniors 0 Aldosivi 3
Godoy Cruz 1 Belgrano 0
Racing Club 1 Independiente 0
Saturday, May 23
Atletico Rafaela 1 Estudiantes 2
Olimpo 0 Nueva Chicago 0
San Lorenzo 3 Sarmiento 0
Arsenal 1 Union (Santa Fe) 1
Banfield 1 Velez Sarsfield 3
Colon (Santa Fe) 2 San Martin (San Juan) 2
Rosario Central 1 Lanus 1
Friday, May 22
Crucero del Norte 3 Defensa y justicia 1
Temperley 0 Huracan 0
Gimnasia-La Plata 3 Quilmes 2
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 San Lorenzo 13 9 1 3 21 7 28
2 Boca Juniors 13 8 4 1 21 9 28
-------------------------
3 Rosario Central 13 7 6 0 20 11 27
4 Belgrano 13 8 2 3 19 10 26
5 River Plate 12 7 4 1 24 15 25
6 Racing Club 13 6 6 1 16 6 24
7 Newell's Old Boys 13 6 4 3 15 10 22
8 Tigre 12 6 4 2 14 9 22
9 Aldosivi 13 6 3 4 18 16 21
10 Banfield 13 6 2 5 19 17 20
11 Argentinos Juniors 13 5 5 3 12 12 20
12 Union (Santa Fe) 13 4 7 2 21 17 19
13 Estudiantes 13 5 4 4 15 17 19
14 San Martin (San Juan) 13 4 6 3 17 15 18
15 Gimnasia-La Plata 13 4 5 4 16 16 17
16 Lanus 13 4 5 4 14 15 17
17 Independiente 13 3 7 3 17 14 16
18 Sarmiento 13 4 4 5 16 18 16
19 Godoy Cruz 13 4 4 5 13 18 16
20 Velez Sarsfield 13 4 3 6 14 14 15
21 Colon (Santa Fe) 13 3 6 4 13 17 15
22 Temperley 13 3 4 6 8 12 13
23 Quilmes 13 3 4 6 15 21 13
24 Defensa y justicia 13 2 4 7 12 18 10
25 Olimpo 13 1 7 5 5 11 10
26 Crucero del Norte 13 2 4 7 10 18 10
27 Huracan 13 2 3 8 11 18 9
28 Atletico Rafaela 13 1 6 6 11 19 9
29 Nueva Chicago 13 0 6 7 7 18 6
30 Arsenal 13 0 4 9 6 22 4
1-2: Copa Libertadores
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Monday, May 25
Tigre v River Plate (0030)