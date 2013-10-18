Oct 18 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Argentine championship Inicial matches on Friday
Friday, October 18
Argentinos Juniors 1 Estudiantes 0
Quilmes 1 Atletico Rafaela 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Newell's Old Boys 11 8 2 1 17 7 26
2 Arsenal 11 6 5 0 13 5 23
3 San Lorenzo 11 6 2 3 16 9 20
4 Boca Juniors 11 6 2 3 14 12 20
5 Atletico Rafaela 12 6 2 4 15 15 20
6 Godoy Cruz 11 5 3 3 9 4 18
7 Gimnasia-La Plata 11 5 3 3 12 13 18
8 Argentinos Juniors 12 5 2 5 10 13 17
9 Estudiantes 12 3 7 2 10 8 16
10 Atletico Belgrano 11 4 3 4 16 13 15
11 River Plate 11 4 2 5 8 7 14
12 Quilmes 12 4 2 6 7 15 14
13 Lanus 11 3 4 4 14 8 13
14 Velez Sarsfield 11 3 4 4 13 12 13
15 Tigre 11 3 3 5 8 11 12
16 Rosario Central 11 3 3 5 10 14 12
17 All Boys 11 2 5 4 9 9 11
18 Colon (Santa Fe) 11 3 2 6 6 11 11
19 Olimpo 11 2 4 5 11 16 10
20 Racing Club 11 0 2 9 3 19 2
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Friday, October 18
Racing Club v Velez Sarsfield (2330)
Saturday, October 19
Colon (Santa Fe) v Lanus (2110)
San Lorenzo v All Boys (2315)
Sunday, October 20
Gimnasia-La Plata v Olimpo (1910)
Rosario Central v Newell's Old Boys (1910)
Tigre v Arsenal (1910)
River Plate v Atletico Belgrano (2115)
Monday, October 21
Godoy Cruz v Boca Juniors (0015)