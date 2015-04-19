April 19 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Argentine championship matches on Sunday Sunday, April 19 Aldosivi 1 San Lorenzo 0 Nueva Chicago 0 Racing Club 0 River Plate 4 Banfield 1 San Martin (San Juan) 2 Olimpo 0 Saturday, April 18 Belgrano 1 Crucero del Norte 0 Independiente 0 Argentinos Juniors 0 Velez Sarsfield 0 Gimnasia-La Plata 1 Defensa y justicia 0 Temperley 1 Huracan 1 Tigre 2 Sarmiento 2 Arsenal 0 Friday, April 17 Estudiantes 1 Rosario Central 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 River Plate 10 7 3 0 24 13 24 2 Belgrano 10 7 1 2 16 8 22 ------------------------- 3 Rosario Central 10 6 4 0 16 9 22 4 Boca Juniors 9 6 3 0 15 4 21 5 San Lorenzo 10 7 0 3 16 6 21 6 Tigre 10 5 3 2 11 8 18 7 Racing Club 10 4 5 1 13 6 17 8 Banfield 10 5 1 4 14 13 16 9 Lanus 9 4 3 2 11 8 15 10 Sarmiento 10 4 3 3 16 14 15 11 Independiente 10 3 5 2 15 11 14 12 Newell's Old Boys 9 4 2 3 10 10 14 13 Argentinos Juniors 10 3 5 2 9 10 14 14 San Martin (San Juan) 10 3 4 3 13 12 13 15 Velez Sarsfield 10 3 3 4 11 11 12 16 Gimnasia-La Plata 10 3 3 4 13 14 12 17 Aldosivi 9 3 3 3 11 13 12 18 Temperley 10 3 3 4 7 9 12 19 Estudiantes 10 3 3 4 11 15 12 20 Union (Santa Fe) 9 2 5 2 11 12 11 21 Defensa y justicia 10 2 4 4 8 10 10 22 Quilmes 9 2 3 4 11 15 9 23 Godoy Cruz 9 2 3 4 11 16 9 24 Huracan 10 2 1 7 9 14 7 25 Colon (Santa Fe) 9 1 4 4 6 12 7 26 Arsenal 9 1 3 5 8 14 6 27 Crucero del Norte 10 1 3 6 5 12 6 28 Nueva Chicago 10 0 5 5 7 14 5 29 Atletico Rafaela 9 0 5 4 6 13 5 30 Olimpo 10 0 5 5 2 10 5 1-2: Copa Libertadores Next Fixtures (GMT): Monday, April 20 Lanus v Boca Juniors (0030) Tuesday, April 21 Quilmes v Union (Santa Fe) (0010) Colon (Santa Fe) v Atletico Rafaela (2100) Newell's Old Boys v Godoy Cruz (2330)