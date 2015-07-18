July 18 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Argentine championship matches on Saturday
Saturday, July 18
Atletico Rafaela 1 River Plate 5
Boca Juniors 2 Quilmes 1
Defensa y justicia 2 Nueva Chicago 1
Olimpo 3 Aldosivi 1
Friday, July 17
Banfield 1 Belgrano 2
San Lorenzo 3 Arsenal 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Boca Juniors 17 11 4 2 28 12 37
2 San Lorenzo 17 11 3 3 27 9 36
-------------------------
3 River Plate 17 9 7 1 33 18 34
4 Belgrano 17 10 3 4 23 13 33
5 Rosario Central 16 8 7 1 24 15 31
6 Racing Club 16 8 6 2 21 11 30
7 Tigre 16 7 6 3 18 13 27
8 Gimnasia-La Plata 16 7 5 4 23 18 26
9 Newell's Old Boys 16 7 5 4 19 15 26
10 Banfield 17 7 4 6 22 20 25
11 Lanus 16 6 6 4 20 16 24
12 Estudiantes 16 6 6 4 16 17 24
13 Independiente 16 5 8 3 22 16 23
14 Union (Santa Fe) 16 5 8 3 25 23 23
15 Argentinos Juniors 16 5 6 5 13 16 21
16 Aldosivi 17 6 3 8 22 26 21
17 San Martin (San Juan) 16 4 8 4 20 20 20
18 Godoy Cruz 16 5 5 6 16 19 20
19 Velez Sarsfield 16 5 4 7 19 19 19
20 Temperley 16 4 6 6 12 14 18
21 Sarmiento 16 4 6 6 16 19 18
22 Colon (Santa Fe) 16 3 9 4 14 18 18
23 Quilmes 17 4 4 9 19 26 16
24 Defensa y justicia 17 3 6 8 16 22 15
25 Huracan 16 3 5 8 15 21 14
26 Olimpo 17 2 8 7 10 18 14
27 Crucero del Norte 16 3 4 9 13 23 13
28 Atletico Rafaela 17 2 6 9 16 30 12
29 Arsenal 17 1 5 11 7 26 8
30 Nueva Chicago 17 0 7 10 8 24 7
1-2: Copa Libertadores
Still being played (GMT):
Saturday, July 18
Racing Club v Sarmiento (2310)
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Saturday, July 18
Colon (Santa Fe) v Lanus (2330)
Sunday, July 19
San Martin (San Juan) v Huracan (1900)
Tigre v Newell's Old Boys (1900)
Rosario Central v Velez Sarsfield (2115)
Monday, July 20
Temperley v Independiente (0030)
Gimnasia-La Plata v Godoy Cruz (1815)
Crucero del Norte v Estudiantes (2300)
Tuesday, July 21
Argentinos Juniors v Union (Santa Fe) (0010)