March 16 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Argentine championship matches on Saturday
Saturday, March 16
Colon (Santa Fe) 0 San Lorenzo 1
Friday, March 15
Tigre 1 Union (Santa Fe) 2
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Lanus 5 4 1 0 10 1 13
2 River Plate 5 4 0 1 8 6 12
3 Godoy Cruz 5 3 2 0 6 3 11
4 Quilmes 5 3 1 1 13 8 10
5 Newell's Old Boys 5 3 1 1 10 7 10
6 Tigre 6 3 1 2 9 7 10
7 San Lorenzo 6 2 3 1 4 2 9
8 Arsenal 5 2 2 1 5 4 8
9 Union (Santa Fe) 6 2 2 2 8 9 8
10 Racing Club 5 2 1 2 5 5 7
11 Atletico Belgrano 5 2 1 2 4 5 7
12 Atletico Rafaela 5 1 3 1 8 6 6
13 Velez Sarsfield 5 2 0 3 4 3 6
14 Independiente 5 2 0 3 4 5 6
15 All Boys 5 1 2 2 6 6 5
16 Boca Juniors 5 1 2 2 5 8 5
17 San Martin (San Juan) 5 0 3 2 2 8 3
18 Estudiantes 5 0 2 3 7 12 2
19 Colon (Santa Fe) 6 0 2 4 6 13 2
20 Argentinos Juniors 5 0 1 4 2 8 1
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Saturday, March 16
Quilmes v Independiente (2315)
Sunday, March 17
Godoy Cruz v Lanus (1700)
Newell's Old Boys v River Plate (1910)
Racing Club v Atletico Belgrano (2110)
Velez Sarsfield v Estudiantes (2110)
Boca Juniors v Argentinos Juniors (2315)
Monday, March 18
Arsenal v San Martin (San Juan) (2210)
Tuesday, March 19
All Boys v Atletico Rafaela (0020)