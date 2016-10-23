Oct 23 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Argentine championship matches on Sunday Sunday, October 23 Banfield 1 Velez Sarsfield 0 Gimnasia-La Plata 1 Huracan 0 Rosario Central 0 Newell's Old Boys 1 San Lorenzo 1 Estudiantes 2 Tigre 3 Union (Santa Fe) 1 Saturday, October 22 River Plate 1 Atletico Rafaela 0 Colon (Santa Fe) 0 Patronato 1 Godoy Cruz 2 Belgrano 0 Quilmes 1 Lanus 0 Racing Club 1 Arsenal 0 Temperley 0 Independiente 1 Friday, October 21 Sarmiento 1 Olimpo 1 Talleres 2 Defensa y Justicia 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Estudiantes 7 6 1 0 14 3 19 2 Newell's Old Boys 7 5 2 0 8 2 17 3 River Plate 7 4 2 1 14 7 14 4 Racing Club 7 4 2 1 12 5 14 ------------------------- 5 San Lorenzo 7 4 2 1 13 8 14 6 Independiente 7 4 2 1 7 4 14 7 Boca Juniors 6 3 2 1 11 4 11 8 Gimnasia-La Plata 7 3 2 2 6 4 11 9 Colon (Santa Fe) 7 3 2 2 5 3 11 10 Banfield 7 3 2 2 8 8 11 ------------------------- 11 Atletico Rafaela 7 3 1 3 6 6 10 12 Godoy Cruz 7 3 1 3 6 10 10 13 Lanus 7 2 3 2 5 3 9 14 Tigre 7 2 3 2 10 9 9 15 Atletico Tucuman 6 3 0 3 7 8 9 16 Quilmes 7 2 3 2 7 9 9 17 Rosario Central 7 2 2 3 9 7 8 18 Talleres 7 2 2 3 7 6 8 19 Union (Santa Fe) 7 2 2 3 5 8 8 20 Temperley 7 2 2 3 4 7 8 21 Patronato 7 2 1 4 5 8 7 22 Huracan 7 1 3 3 5 6 6 23 Olimpo 7 1 3 3 6 8 6 24 Aldosivi 6 1 3 2 3 6 6 24 Sarmiento 7 1 3 3 3 6 6 26 Defensa y Justicia 7 1 3 3 5 9 6 27 Belgrano 7 1 3 3 3 7 6 28 Velez Sarsfield 7 2 0 5 5 12 6 29 San Martin (San Juan) 6 0 3 3 6 11 3 30 Arsenal 7 0 2 5 5 16 2 1-4: Copa Libertadores 5-10: Copa Sudamericana Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, October 23 Atletico Tucuman v Boca Juniors (2300) Tuesday, October 25 Aldosivi v San Martin (San Juan) (0000)