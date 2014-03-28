March 28 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Argentine championship Final matches on Friday
Friday, March 28
All Boys 0 Godoy Cruz 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Colon (Santa Fe) 9 5 3 1 9 5 18
-------------------------
2 Godoy Cruz 10 4 4 2 12 8 16
3 Estudiantes 9 4 4 1 7 4 16
4 Velez Sarsfield 9 4 2 3 15 13 14
5 River Plate 9 4 2 3 10 9 14
6 Olimpo 9 4 2 3 8 7 14
7 San Lorenzo 9 4 2 3 8 7 14
8 Newell's Old Boys 9 3 4 2 11 7 13
9 Lanus 9 4 1 4 10 13 13
10 All Boys 10 3 4 3 8 11 13
11 Gimnasia-La Plata 9 3 3 3 11 9 12
12 Atletico Rafaela 9 3 3 3 12 11 12
13 Boca Juniors 9 3 3 3 8 7 12
14 Rosario Central 9 3 3 3 10 10 12
15 Atletico Belgrano 9 2 5 2 13 15 11
16 Argentinos Juniors 9 2 4 3 5 7 10
17 Tigre 9 1 6 2 2 3 9
18 Racing Club 9 2 1 6 8 11 7
19 Arsenal 9 2 1 6 8 13 7
20 Quilmes 9 2 1 6 4 9 7
1: Copa Libertadores
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Friday, March 28
Estudiantes v Olimpo (2210)
Saturday, March 29
Atletico Belgrano v Argentinos Juniors (0015)
Velez Sarsfield v Gimnasia-La Plata (2110)
Newell's Old Boys v Quilmes (2315)
Atletico Rafaela v Racing Club (2330)
Sunday, March 30
Lanus v Rosario Central (1710)
Arsenal v Colon (Santa Fe) (2010)
Boca Juniors v River Plate (2115)
Monday, March 31
Tigre v San Lorenzo (0030)