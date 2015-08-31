Aug 31 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Argentine championship matches on Sunday
Sunday, August 30
Independiente 1 Estudiantes 1
Union (Santa Fe) 0 Rosario Central 1
Arsenal 2 Tigre 0
Godoy Cruz 0 Racing Club 1 aband.25'
River Plate 1 Huracan 1
San Lorenzo 0 Banfield 0
Sarmiento 0 Atletico Rafaela 1
Saturday, August 29
Newell's Old Boys 0 Colon (Santa Fe) 1
Velez Sarsfield 2 Defensa y justicia 1
Aldosivi 2 San Martin (San Juan) 0
Gimnasia-La Plata 1 Boca Juniors 2
Quilmes 0 Temperley 0
Friday, August 28
Argentinos Juniors 4 Crucero del Norte 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Boca Juniors 22 15 4 3 38 18 49
2 San Lorenzo 22 14 5 3 34 13 47
-------------------------
3 Rosario Central 22 11 9 2 31 20 42
4 Racing Club 21 11 7 3 28 16 40
5 River Plate 21 10 8 3 38 23 38
6 Independiente 22 9 10 3 29 18 37
7 Belgrano 21 11 4 6 25 17 37
8 Banfield 22 10 6 6 29 22 36
9 Gimnasia-La Plata 22 10 5 7 32 25 35
10 Estudiantes 22 9 8 5 22 21 35
11 Tigre 22 9 7 6 21 18 34
12 Lanus 21 7 9 5 23 19 30
13 Union (Santa Fe) 22 7 9 6 33 32 30
14 San Martin (San Juan) 22 6 11 5 26 26 29
15 Quilmes 22 8 5 9 26 28 29
16 Newell's Old Boys 22 6 8 8 19 23 26
17 Aldosivi 22 7 5 10 26 33 26
18 Velez Sarsfield 22 6 7 9 24 26 25
19 Temperley 22 5 10 7 14 16 25
20 Argentinos Juniors 22 6 7 9 24 28 25
21 Colon (Santa Fe) 22 4 11 7 18 25 23
22 Godoy Cruz 21 5 7 9 18 26 22
23 Defensa y justicia 21 5 6 10 22 25 21
24 Olimpo 21 4 9 8 14 19 21
25 Sarmiento 22 4 9 9 18 24 21
26 Huracan 22 4 8 10 22 31 20
27 Atletico Rafaela 22 4 8 10 22 36 20
28 Arsenal 22 4 5 13 18 35 17
29 Nueva Chicago 21 2 8 11 12 25 14
30 Crucero del Norte 22 3 5 14 19 37 14
1-2: Copa Libertadores
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, August 30
Godoy Cruz v Racing Club (1910) aband.25'
Monday, August 31
Belgrano v Olimpo (2310)
Tuesday, September 1
Lanus v Nueva Chicago (0010)