March 29 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Argentine championship Final matches on Saturday
Saturday, March 29
Velez Sarsfield 5 Gimnasia-La Plata 1
Friday, March 28
Atletico Belgrano 0 Argentinos Juniors 0
All Boys 0 Godoy Cruz 0
Estudiantes 0 Olimpo 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Colon (Santa Fe) 9 5 3 1 9 5 18
-------------------------
2 Velez Sarsfield 10 5 2 3 20 14 17
3 Estudiantes 10 4 5 1 7 4 17
4 Godoy Cruz 10 4 4 2 12 8 16
5 Olimpo 10 4 3 3 8 7 15
6 River Plate 9 4 2 3 10 9 14
7 San Lorenzo 9 4 2 3 8 7 14
8 Newell's Old Boys 9 3 4 2 11 7 13
9 Lanus 9 4 1 4 10 13 13
10 All Boys 10 3 4 3 8 11 13
11 Atletico Rafaela 9 3 3 3 12 11 12
12 Boca Juniors 9 3 3 3 8 7 12
13 Rosario Central 9 3 3 3 10 10 12
14 Atletico Belgrano 10 2 6 2 13 15 12
15 Gimnasia-La Plata 10 3 3 4 12 14 12
16 Argentinos Juniors 10 2 5 3 5 7 11
17 Tigre 9 1 6 2 2 3 9
18 Racing Club 9 2 1 6 8 11 7
19 Arsenal 9 2 1 6 8 13 7
20 Quilmes 9 2 1 6 4 9 7
1: Copa Libertadores
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Saturday, March 29
Newell's Old Boys v Quilmes (2315)
Atletico Rafaela v Racing Club (2330)
Sunday, March 30
Lanus v Rosario Central (1710)
Arsenal v Colon (Santa Fe) (2010)
Boca Juniors v River Plate (2115)
Monday, March 31
Tigre v San Lorenzo (0030)