March 29 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Argentine championship Final matches on Saturday Saturday, March 29 Velez Sarsfield 5 Gimnasia-La Plata 1 Friday, March 28 Atletico Belgrano 0 Argentinos Juniors 0 All Boys 0 Godoy Cruz 0 Estudiantes 0 Olimpo 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Colon (Santa Fe) 9 5 3 1 9 5 18 ------------------------- 2 Velez Sarsfield 10 5 2 3 20 14 17 3 Estudiantes 10 4 5 1 7 4 17 4 Godoy Cruz 10 4 4 2 12 8 16 5 Olimpo 10 4 3 3 8 7 15 6 River Plate 9 4 2 3 10 9 14 7 San Lorenzo 9 4 2 3 8 7 14 8 Newell's Old Boys 9 3 4 2 11 7 13 9 Lanus 9 4 1 4 10 13 13 10 All Boys 10 3 4 3 8 11 13 11 Atletico Rafaela 9 3 3 3 12 11 12 12 Boca Juniors 9 3 3 3 8 7 12 13 Rosario Central 9 3 3 3 10 10 12 14 Atletico Belgrano 10 2 6 2 13 15 12 15 Gimnasia-La Plata 10 3 3 4 12 14 12 16 Argentinos Juniors 10 2 5 3 5 7 11 17 Tigre 9 1 6 2 2 3 9 18 Racing Club 9 2 1 6 8 11 7 19 Arsenal 9 2 1 6 8 13 7 20 Quilmes 9 2 1 6 4 9 7 1: Copa Libertadores Next Fixtures (GMT): Saturday, March 29 Newell's Old Boys v Quilmes (2315) Atletico Rafaela v Racing Club (2330) Sunday, March 30 Lanus v Rosario Central (1710) Arsenal v Colon (Santa Fe) (2010) Boca Juniors v River Plate (2115) Monday, March 31 Tigre v San Lorenzo (0030)