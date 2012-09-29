Sept 29 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Argentine championship matches on Saturday
Saturday, September 29
All Boys 2 Lanus 1
Atletico Rafaela 5 Argentinos Juniors 3
Godoy Cruz 1 Estudiantes 0
Friday, September 28
Quilmes 1 Atletico Belgrano 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Newell's Old Boys 8 5 3 0 10 4 18
2 Velez Sarsfield 8 5 2 1 12 4 17
3 Atletico Belgrano 9 4 4 1 10 6 16
4 Boca Juniors 8 5 1 2 12 10 16
5 Godoy Cruz 9 5 1 3 9 7 16
6 Racing Club 8 4 2 2 10 5 14
7 Atletico Rafaela 9 3 4 2 13 10 13
8 Estudiantes 9 4 1 4 7 8 13
9 Colon (Santa Fe) 8 3 3 2 11 10 12
10 Argentinos Juniors 9 3 3 3 13 17 12
11 Lanus 9 3 2 4 8 6 11
12 Quilmes 9 2 5 2 9 10 11
13 Arsenal 8 3 2 3 7 10 11
14 All Boys 9 2 4 3 12 13 10
15 River Plate 8 2 3 3 10 11 9
16 San Lorenzo 8 2 3 3 6 7 9
17 San Martin (San Juan) 8 2 0 6 10 12 6
18 Independiente 8 0 4 4 4 10 4
19 Tigre 8 0 4 4 9 16 4
20 Union (Santa Fe) 8 0 3 5 7 13 3
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Saturday, September 29
Racing Club v San Lorenzo (2320)
Sunday, September 30
Arsenal v River Plate (1800)
Tigre v Newell's Old Boys (1800)
Union (Santa Fe) v Independiente (2015)
Velez Sarsfield v Colon (Santa Fe) (2015)
Boca Juniors v San Martin (San Juan) (2230)