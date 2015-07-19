July 19 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Argentine championship matches on Sunday Sunday, July 19 Rosario Central 0 Velez Sarsfield 0 San Martin (San Juan) 3 Huracan 2 Tigre 0 Newell's Old Boys 0 Saturday, July 18 Colon (Santa Fe) 1 Lanus 2 Racing Club 2 Sarmiento 1 Atletico Rafaela 1 River Plate 5 Boca Juniors 2 Quilmes 1 Defensa y justicia 2 Nueva Chicago 1 Olimpo 3 Aldosivi 1 Friday, July 17 Banfield 1 Belgrano 2 San Lorenzo 3 Arsenal 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Boca Juniors 17 11 4 2 28 12 37 2 San Lorenzo 17 11 3 3 27 9 36 ------------------------- 3 River Plate 17 9 7 1 33 18 34 4 Racing Club 17 9 6 2 23 12 33 5 Belgrano 17 10 3 4 23 13 33 6 Rosario Central 17 8 8 1 24 15 32 7 Tigre 17 7 7 3 18 13 28 8 Lanus 17 7 6 4 22 17 27 9 Newell's Old Boys 17 7 6 4 19 15 27 10 Gimnasia-La Plata 16 7 5 4 23 18 26 11 Banfield 17 7 4 6 22 20 25 12 Estudiantes 16 6 6 4 16 17 24 13 Independiente 16 5 8 3 22 16 23 14 Union (Santa Fe) 16 5 8 3 25 23 23 15 San Martin (San Juan) 17 5 8 4 23 22 23 16 Argentinos Juniors 16 5 6 5 13 16 21 17 Aldosivi 17 6 3 8 22 26 21 18 Velez Sarsfield 17 5 5 7 19 19 20 19 Godoy Cruz 16 5 5 6 16 19 20 20 Temperley 16 4 6 6 12 14 18 21 Sarmiento 17 4 6 7 17 21 18 22 Colon (Santa Fe) 17 3 9 5 15 20 18 23 Quilmes 17 4 4 9 19 26 16 24 Defensa y justicia 17 3 6 8 16 22 15 25 Huracan 17 3 5 9 17 24 14 26 Olimpo 17 2 8 7 10 18 14 27 Crucero del Norte 16 3 4 9 13 23 13 28 Atletico Rafaela 17 2 6 9 16 30 12 29 Arsenal 17 1 5 11 7 26 8 30 Nueva Chicago 17 0 7 10 8 24 7 1-2: Copa Libertadores Next Fixtures (GMT): Monday, July 20 Temperley v Independiente (0030) Gimnasia-La Plata v Godoy Cruz (1815) Crucero del Norte v Estudiantes (2300) Tuesday, July 21 Argentinos Juniors v Union (Santa Fe) (0010)