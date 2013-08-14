Aug 14 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Argentine championship Inicial matches on Tuesday
Tuesday, August 13
Boca Juniors 2 Newell's Old Boys 3
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 San Lorenzo 2 2 0 0 5 1 6
2 Atletico Rafaela 2 1 1 0 3 2 4
3 Estudiantes 2 1 1 0 2 1 4
3 Velez Sarsfield 2 1 1 0 2 1 4
5 Lanus 2 1 0 1 4 2 3
6 Godoy Cruz 2 1 0 1 3 2 3
6 Newell's Old Boys 1 1 0 0 3 2 3
8 Rosario Central 2 1 0 1 2 1 3
9 Gimnasia-La Plata 1 1 0 0 1 0 3
10 Boca Juniors 2 1 0 1 4 4 3
11 Argentinos Juniors 2 1 0 1 3 3 3
12 River Plate 2 1 0 1 1 1 3
13 Quilmes 2 1 0 1 1 2 3
14 Arsenal 2 0 2 0 1 1 2
15 Olimpo 2 0 1 1 1 2 1
15 Tigre 2 0 1 1 1 2 1
17 All Boys 2 0 1 1 1 2 1
18 Colon (Santa Fe) 2 0 1 1 1 3 1
19 Racing Club 2 0 1 1 1 4 1
20 Atletico Belgrano 2 0 0 2 1 5 0
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Friday, August 16
Arsenal v Olimpo (2100)
Colon (Santa Fe) v Quilmes (2315)
Saturday, August 17
Gimnasia-La Plata v Rosario Central (2110)
San Lorenzo v Argentinos Juniors (2315)
Sunday, August 18
Newell's Old Boys v Atletico Belgrano (1900)
Tigre v Racing Club (1900)
Boca Juniors v Atletico Rafaela (2110)
Monday, August 19
Godoy Cruz v River Plate (0015)
All Boys v Velez Sarsfield (2100)
Lanus v Estudiantes (2315)