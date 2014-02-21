Feb 21 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Argentine championship Final matches on Thursday Thursday, February 20 Atletico Rafaela 1 Boca Juniors 0 Atletico Belgrano 1 Newell's Old Boys 1 Rosario Central 3 Gimnasia-La Plata 1 Wednesday, February 19 River Plate 1 Godoy Cruz 2 Argentinos Juniors 0 San Lorenzo 2 Estudiantes 2 Lanus 1 Quilmes 0 Colon (Santa Fe) 2 Tuesday, February 18 Racing Club 0 Tigre 1 Olimpo 0 Arsenal 2 Velez Sarsfield 3 All Boys 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Estudiantes 3 3 0 0 4 1 9 ------------------------- 2 Velez Sarsfield 3 2 1 0 6 1 7 3 Atletico Rafaela 3 2 1 0 5 1 7 4 Rosario Central 3 2 1 0 5 2 7 5 Godoy Cruz 3 2 0 1 5 3 6 6 San Lorenzo 3 2 0 1 3 2 6 7 Colon (Santa Fe) 3 2 0 1 3 3 6 8 Atletico Belgrano 3 1 2 0 6 5 5 9 Tigre 3 1 2 0 1 0 5 10 River Plate 3 1 1 1 3 3 4 11 Olimpo 3 1 1 1 2 2 4 12 Racing Club 3 1 0 2 3 2 3 13 Gimnasia-La Plata 3 1 0 2 4 4 3 14 Arsenal 3 1 0 2 3 4 3 15 Argentinos Juniors 3 1 0 2 2 4 3 16 Newell's Old Boys 3 0 2 1 1 4 2 17 Boca Juniors 3 0 1 2 2 4 1 18 Lanus 3 0 1 2 3 7 1 19 All Boys 3 0 1 2 1 5 1 20 Quilmes 3 0 0 3 0 5 0 1: Copa Libertadores Next Fixtures (GMT): Saturday, February 22 Lanus v Velez Sarsfield (2000) All Boys v Olimpo (2215) Arsenal v Racing Club (2330) Sunday, February 23 Newell's Old Boys v Atletico Rafaela (2000) San Lorenzo v Quilmes (2000) Boca Juniors v Estudiantes (2115) Monday, February 24 Colon (Santa Fe) v River Plate (0030) Godoy Cruz v Rosario Central (2000) Tigre v Argentinos Juniors (2215) Tuesday, February 25 Gimnasia-La Plata v Atletico Belgrano (0030)