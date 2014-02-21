Feb 21 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Argentine championship Final matches on Thursday
Thursday, February 20
Atletico Rafaela 1 Boca Juniors 0
Atletico Belgrano 1 Newell's Old Boys 1
Rosario Central 3 Gimnasia-La Plata 1
Wednesday, February 19
River Plate 1 Godoy Cruz 2
Argentinos Juniors 0 San Lorenzo 2
Estudiantes 2 Lanus 1
Quilmes 0 Colon (Santa Fe) 2
Tuesday, February 18
Racing Club 0 Tigre 1
Olimpo 0 Arsenal 2
Velez Sarsfield 3 All Boys 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Estudiantes 3 3 0 0 4 1 9
-------------------------
2 Velez Sarsfield 3 2 1 0 6 1 7
3 Atletico Rafaela 3 2 1 0 5 1 7
4 Rosario Central 3 2 1 0 5 2 7
5 Godoy Cruz 3 2 0 1 5 3 6
6 San Lorenzo 3 2 0 1 3 2 6
7 Colon (Santa Fe) 3 2 0 1 3 3 6
8 Atletico Belgrano 3 1 2 0 6 5 5
9 Tigre 3 1 2 0 1 0 5
10 River Plate 3 1 1 1 3 3 4
11 Olimpo 3 1 1 1 2 2 4
12 Racing Club 3 1 0 2 3 2 3
13 Gimnasia-La Plata 3 1 0 2 4 4 3
14 Arsenal 3 1 0 2 3 4 3
15 Argentinos Juniors 3 1 0 2 2 4 3
16 Newell's Old Boys 3 0 2 1 1 4 2
17 Boca Juniors 3 0 1 2 2 4 1
18 Lanus 3 0 1 2 3 7 1
19 All Boys 3 0 1 2 1 5 1
20 Quilmes 3 0 0 3 0 5 0
1: Copa Libertadores
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Saturday, February 22
Lanus v Velez Sarsfield (2000)
All Boys v Olimpo (2215)
Arsenal v Racing Club (2330)
Sunday, February 23
Newell's Old Boys v Atletico Rafaela (2000)
San Lorenzo v Quilmes (2000)
Boca Juniors v Estudiantes (2115)
Monday, February 24
Colon (Santa Fe) v River Plate (0030)
Godoy Cruz v Rosario Central (2000)
Tigre v Argentinos Juniors (2215)
Tuesday, February 25
Gimnasia-La Plata v Atletico Belgrano (0030)