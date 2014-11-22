Nov 22 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Argentine championship matches on Saturday
Saturday, November 22
Atletico Rafaela 2 San Lorenzo 0
Olimpo 1 Rosario Central 1
Friday, November 21
Banfield 3 Quilmes 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 River Plate 16 9 6 1 30 10 33
-------------------------
2 Racing Club 16 10 2 4 25 16 32
3 Independiente 16 9 3 4 29 22 30
4 Lanus 16 9 3 4 24 21 30
5 Boca Juniors 16 8 3 5 20 18 27
6 Estudiantes 16 8 3 5 19 17 27
7 Atletico Rafaela 17 7 4 6 23 20 25
8 Newell's Old Boys 16 6 6 4 19 19 24
9 Velez Sarsfield 16 6 4 6 18 16 22
10 Tigre 16 6 2 8 23 20 20
11 Banfield 17 5 5 7 21 19 20
12 San Lorenzo 17 6 2 9 20 22 20
13 Arsenal 16 5 5 6 17 20 20
14 Belgrano 16 5 4 7 19 24 19
15 Gimnasia-La Plata 16 4 6 6 11 13 18
16 Rosario Central 17 5 3 9 18 23 18
17 Godoy Cruz 16 4 6 6 27 34 18
18 Defensa y justicia 16 5 3 8 19 28 18
19 Olimpo 17 3 6 8 12 22 15
20 Quilmes 17 2 6 9 17 27 12
1: Copa Libertadores
Still being played (GMT):
Saturday, November 22
Velez Sarsfield v Godoy Cruz (2210)
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Saturday, November 22
Lanus v Gimnasia-La Plata (2330)
Sunday, November 23
Belgrano v Tigre (2000)
Estudiantes v Defensa y justicia (2000)
Boca Juniors v Independiente (2210)
Monday, November 24
Racing Club v River Plate (0030)
Tuesday, November 25
Newell's Old Boys v Arsenal (0030)