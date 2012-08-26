Aug 26 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Argentine championship Inicial matches on Sunday
Sunday, August 26
Atletico Belgrano 0 Newell's Old Boys 0
Atletico Rafaela 1 Quilmes 1
Lanus 1 Racing Club 1
San Martin (San Juan) 0 Velez Sarsfield 3
Saturday, August 25
Independiente 0 Arsenal 2
All Boys 2 Tigre 2
Argentinos Juniors 2 Godoy Cruz 1
Union (Santa Fe) 1 Boca Juniors 2
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Boca Juniors 4 3 0 1 7 5 9
2 Quilmes 4 2 2 0 7 3 8
3 Racing Club 4 2 2 0 6 2 8
4 Arsenal 4 2 2 0 5 2 8
5 Newell's Old Boys 4 2 2 0 3 0 8
6 Velez Sarsfield 4 2 1 1 6 2 7
7 Godoy Cruz 4 2 1 1 5 3 7
8 Colon (Santa Fe) 3 2 1 0 4 2 7
9 River Plate 3 2 0 1 6 4 6
10 Atletico Belgrano 4 1 3 0 4 3 6
11 Estudiantes 3 2 0 1 3 3 6
12 Lanus 4 1 1 2 3 3 4
13 San Lorenzo 3 1 1 1 2 2 4
14 Argentinos Juniors 4 1 1 2 4 8 4
15 All Boys 4 0 3 1 5 7 3
16 Atletico Rafaela 4 0 3 1 2 4 3
17 Independiente 4 0 2 2 0 4 2
18 Tigre 4 0 1 3 5 9 1
19 Union (Santa Fe) 4 0 0 4 2 6 0
20 San Martin (San Juan) 4 0 0 4 1 8 0
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, August 26
River Plate v San Lorenzo (2215)
Monday, August 27
Estudiantes v Colon (Santa Fe) (2215)