Aug 26 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Argentine championship Inicial matches on Sunday Sunday, August 26 Atletico Belgrano 0 Newell's Old Boys 0 Atletico Rafaela 1 Quilmes 1 Lanus 1 Racing Club 1 San Martin (San Juan) 0 Velez Sarsfield 3 Saturday, August 25 Independiente 0 Arsenal 2 All Boys 2 Tigre 2 Argentinos Juniors 2 Godoy Cruz 1 Union (Santa Fe) 1 Boca Juniors 2 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Boca Juniors 4 3 0 1 7 5 9 2 Quilmes 4 2 2 0 7 3 8 3 Racing Club 4 2 2 0 6 2 8 4 Arsenal 4 2 2 0 5 2 8 5 Newell's Old Boys 4 2 2 0 3 0 8 6 Velez Sarsfield 4 2 1 1 6 2 7 7 Godoy Cruz 4 2 1 1 5 3 7 8 Colon (Santa Fe) 3 2 1 0 4 2 7 9 River Plate 3 2 0 1 6 4 6 10 Atletico Belgrano 4 1 3 0 4 3 6 11 Estudiantes 3 2 0 1 3 3 6 12 Lanus 4 1 1 2 3 3 4 13 San Lorenzo 3 1 1 1 2 2 4 14 Argentinos Juniors 4 1 1 2 4 8 4 15 All Boys 4 0 3 1 5 7 3 16 Atletico Rafaela 4 0 3 1 2 4 3 17 Independiente 4 0 2 2 0 4 2 18 Tigre 4 0 1 3 5 9 1 19 Union (Santa Fe) 4 0 0 4 2 6 0 20 San Martin (San Juan) 4 0 0 4 1 8 0 Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, August 26 River Plate v San Lorenzo (2215) Monday, August 27 Estudiantes v Colon (Santa Fe) (2215)