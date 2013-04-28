April 28 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Argentine championship matches on Sunday
Sunday, April 28
Independiente 3 Argentinos Juniors 1
Newell's Old Boys 4 Racing Club 3
Saturday, April 27
San Martin (San Juan) 3 Union (Santa Fe) 1
Colon (Santa Fe) 1 Arsenal 0
Estudiantes 1 Boca Juniors 0
San Lorenzo 1 Godoy Cruz 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Newell's Old Boys 11 8 1 2 23 14 25
2 Lanus 10 6 4 0 15 4 22
3 River Plate 10 6 2 2 13 9 20
4 Godoy Cruz 11 4 5 2 11 9 17
5 Atletico Rafaela 10 4 4 2 15 9 16
6 Quilmes 10 4 4 2 16 13 16
7 Arsenal 11 4 4 3 12 12 16
8 Racing Club 11 4 3 4 15 14 15
9 Colon (Santa Fe) 11 4 3 4 15 18 15
10 Atletico Belgrano 10 3 5 2 9 7 14
11 San Lorenzo 11 3 5 3 10 10 14
12 Tigre 10 4 1 5 14 16 13
13 All Boys 10 3 3 4 12 11 12
14 Independiente 11 3 3 5 9 12 12
15 San Martin (San Juan) 11 2 5 4 16 17 11
16 Union (Santa Fe) 11 2 5 4 10 14 11
17 Velez Sarsfield 10 2 3 5 8 10 9
18 Boca Juniors 11 1 6 4 8 17 9
19 Estudiantes 11 1 4 6 9 16 7
20 Argentinos Juniors 11 1 4 6 5 13 7
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, April 28
River Plate v Quilmes (2315)
Monday, April 29
Atletico Belgrano v All Boys (2205)
Tuesday, April 30
Lanus v Atletico Rafaela (0015)