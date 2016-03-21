March 21 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Argentine championship matches on Monday
Sunday, March 20
Lanus 2 Boca Juniors 0
Huracan 4 Temperley 2
Quilmes 3 San Lorenzo 0
River Plate 1 Banfield 1
Saturday, March 19
Independiente 2 Patronato 1
Argentinos Juniors 0 Atletico Tucuman 3
Belgrano 2 Velez Sarsfield 3
Colon (Santa Fe) 0 Union (Santa Fe) 3
Godoy Cruz 1 Olimpo 0
Friday, March 18
Estudiantes 2 Defensa y Justicia 1
Aldosivi 2 San Martin (San Juan) 2
Arsenal 0 Gimnasia-La Plata 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
Zone A
1 Godoy Cruz 8 5 2 1 14 7 17
2 Rosario Central 7 4 2 1 13 6 14
3 Independiente 8 4 2 2 12 8 14
4 Arsenal 8 4 1 3 10 6 13
5 Gimnasia-La Plata 8 4 1 3 9 10 13
6 Velez Sarsfield 7 4 0 3 12 9 12
7 San Lorenzo 8 3 3 2 10 11 12
8 Colon (Santa Fe) 8 4 0 4 15 18 12
9 River Plate 8 2 3 3 14 14 9
10 Patronato 8 2 3 3 11 13 9
11 Quilmes 7 1 4 2 12 15 7
12 Banfield 8 1 4 3 10 13 7
13 Belgrano 8 2 1 5 9 13 7
14 Olimpo 8 2 1 5 6 11 7
15 Sarmiento 7 1 2 4 5 12 5
Zone B
1 Lanus 8 6 1 1 13 5 19
2 Estudiantes 8 5 1 2 13 6 16
3 Atletico Tucuman 8 5 1 2 12 8 16
4 Defensa y Justicia 8 4 1 3 19 10 13
5 Huracan 6 4 1 1 10 5 13
6 San Martin (San Juan) 8 3 4 1 12 10 13
7 Boca Juniors 8 3 2 3 7 6 11
8 Racing Club 7 3 2 2 13 14 11
9 Union (Santa Fe) 8 2 3 3 14 14 9
10 Aldosivi 7 2 3 2 11 12 9
11 Temperley 8 2 3 3 7 9 9
12 Tigre 7 1 2 4 8 9 5
13 Newell's Old Boys 7 1 2 4 9 13 5
14 Atletico Rafaela 7 1 1 5 4 13 4
15 Argentinos Juniors 7 0 2 5 5 19 2
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Monday, March 21
Rosario Central v Sarmiento (2200)
Tuesday, March 22
Atletico Rafaela v Racing Club (0015)
Tigre v Newell's Old Boys (0015)