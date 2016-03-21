March 21 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Argentine championship matches on Monday Sunday, March 20 Lanus 2 Boca Juniors 0 Huracan 4 Temperley 2 Quilmes 3 San Lorenzo 0 River Plate 1 Banfield 1 Saturday, March 19 Independiente 2 Patronato 1 Argentinos Juniors 0 Atletico Tucuman 3 Belgrano 2 Velez Sarsfield 3 Colon (Santa Fe) 0 Union (Santa Fe) 3 Godoy Cruz 1 Olimpo 0 Friday, March 18 Estudiantes 2 Defensa y Justicia 1 Aldosivi 2 San Martin (San Juan) 2 Arsenal 0 Gimnasia-La Plata 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts Zone A 1 Godoy Cruz 8 5 2 1 14 7 17 2 Rosario Central 7 4 2 1 13 6 14 3 Independiente 8 4 2 2 12 8 14 4 Arsenal 8 4 1 3 10 6 13 5 Gimnasia-La Plata 8 4 1 3 9 10 13 6 Velez Sarsfield 7 4 0 3 12 9 12 7 San Lorenzo 8 3 3 2 10 11 12 8 Colon (Santa Fe) 8 4 0 4 15 18 12 9 River Plate 8 2 3 3 14 14 9 10 Patronato 8 2 3 3 11 13 9 11 Quilmes 7 1 4 2 12 15 7 12 Banfield 8 1 4 3 10 13 7 13 Belgrano 8 2 1 5 9 13 7 14 Olimpo 8 2 1 5 6 11 7 15 Sarmiento 7 1 2 4 5 12 5 Zone B 1 Lanus 8 6 1 1 13 5 19 2 Estudiantes 8 5 1 2 13 6 16 3 Atletico Tucuman 8 5 1 2 12 8 16 4 Defensa y Justicia 8 4 1 3 19 10 13 5 Huracan 6 4 1 1 10 5 13 6 San Martin (San Juan) 8 3 4 1 12 10 13 7 Boca Juniors 8 3 2 3 7 6 11 8 Racing Club 7 3 2 2 13 14 11 9 Union (Santa Fe) 8 2 3 3 14 14 9 10 Aldosivi 7 2 3 2 11 12 9 11 Temperley 8 2 3 3 7 9 9 12 Tigre 7 1 2 4 8 9 5 13 Newell's Old Boys 7 1 2 4 9 13 5 14 Atletico Rafaela 7 1 1 5 4 13 4 15 Argentinos Juniors 7 0 2 5 5 19 2 Next Fixtures (GMT): Monday, March 21 Rosario Central v Sarmiento (2200) Tuesday, March 22 Atletico Rafaela v Racing Club (0015) Tigre v Newell's Old Boys (0015)