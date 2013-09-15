Sept 15 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Argentine championship Inicial matches on Sunday Sunday, September 15 Atletico Rafaela 1 Estudiantes 0 Boca Juniors 2 Racing Club 0 Tigre 2 Rosario Central 0 Saturday, September 14 San Lorenzo 0 Godoy Cruz 0 All Boys 4 Quilmes 0 Newell's Old Boys 2 Olimpo 1 Friday, September 13 Atletico Belgrano 3 Velez Sarsfield 0 Lanus 4 Argentinos Juniors 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Newell's Old Boys 7 4 2 1 11 7 14 2 San Lorenzo 7 4 1 2 10 7 13 3 Argentinos Juniors 7 4 1 2 8 7 13 4 Lanus 7 3 3 1 13 4 12 5 Arsenal 6 3 3 0 7 2 12 6 Boca Juniors 7 4 0 3 10 11 12 7 Estudiantes 7 2 4 1 7 5 10 8 Gimnasia-La Plata 6 3 1 2 7 7 10 9 Colon (Santa Fe) 6 3 1 2 6 6 10 10 Atletico Rafaela 7 3 1 3 9 10 10 11 All Boys 7 2 3 2 8 5 9 12 Godoy Cruz 7 2 3 2 4 3 9 13 Velez Sarsfield 7 2 3 2 7 7 9 14 Quilmes 7 3 0 4 5 10 9 15 Atletico Belgrano 7 2 2 3 9 10 8 16 River Plate 6 2 1 3 5 4 7 17 Tigre 7 2 1 4 6 8 7 18 Rosario Central 7 2 0 5 5 10 6 19 Olimpo 7 1 2 4 7 11 5 20 Racing Club 7 0 2 5 3 13 2 Next Fixtures (GMT): Monday, September 16 Arsenal v River Plate (0015) Gimnasia-La Plata v Colon (Santa Fe) (2210)