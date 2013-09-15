Sept 15 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Argentine championship Inicial matches on Sunday
Sunday, September 15
Atletico Rafaela 1 Estudiantes 0
Boca Juniors 2 Racing Club 0
Tigre 2 Rosario Central 0
Saturday, September 14
San Lorenzo 0 Godoy Cruz 0
All Boys 4 Quilmes 0
Newell's Old Boys 2 Olimpo 1
Friday, September 13
Atletico Belgrano 3 Velez Sarsfield 0
Lanus 4 Argentinos Juniors 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Newell's Old Boys 7 4 2 1 11 7 14
2 San Lorenzo 7 4 1 2 10 7 13
3 Argentinos Juniors 7 4 1 2 8 7 13
4 Lanus 7 3 3 1 13 4 12
5 Arsenal 6 3 3 0 7 2 12
6 Boca Juniors 7 4 0 3 10 11 12
7 Estudiantes 7 2 4 1 7 5 10
8 Gimnasia-La Plata 6 3 1 2 7 7 10
9 Colon (Santa Fe) 6 3 1 2 6 6 10
10 Atletico Rafaela 7 3 1 3 9 10 10
11 All Boys 7 2 3 2 8 5 9
12 Godoy Cruz 7 2 3 2 4 3 9
13 Velez Sarsfield 7 2 3 2 7 7 9
14 Quilmes 7 3 0 4 5 10 9
15 Atletico Belgrano 7 2 2 3 9 10 8
16 River Plate 6 2 1 3 5 4 7
17 Tigre 7 2 1 4 6 8 7
18 Rosario Central 7 2 0 5 5 10 6
19 Olimpo 7 1 2 4 7 11 5
20 Racing Club 7 0 2 5 3 13 2
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Monday, September 16
Arsenal v River Plate (0015)
Gimnasia-La Plata v Colon (Santa Fe) (2210)