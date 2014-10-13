Oct 13 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Argentine championship matches on Sunday Sunday, October 12 Newell's Old Boys 0 River Plate 1 Atletico Rafaela 2 Banfield 2 Boca Juniors 2 Rosario Central 1 Independiente 1 Defensa y justicia 1 Saturday, October 11 Estudiantes 0 Racing Club 4 Atletico Belgrano 1 Quilmes 1 Velez Sarsfield 4 Olimpo 1 Friday, October 10 Lanus 3 Godoy Cruz 3 Tigre 1 Gimnasia-La Plata 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 River Plate 11 7 4 0 23 6 25 ------------------------- 2 Lanus 11 6 3 2 17 11 21 3 Independiente 11 6 2 3 19 17 20 4 Racing Club 11 6 1 4 19 15 19 5 Atletico Rafaela 11 5 3 3 14 12 18 6 Velez Sarsfield 11 5 2 4 15 11 17 7 Newell's Old Boys 11 4 5 2 12 12 17 8 Boca Juniors 11 5 2 4 12 13 17 9 Tigre 10 5 1 4 14 8 16 10 Estudiantes 11 5 1 5 14 15 16 11 Gimnasia-La Plata 11 3 4 4 9 10 13 12 San Lorenzo 10 4 1 5 12 14 13 13 Rosario Central 11 4 1 6 15 18 13 14 Arsenal 10 4 1 5 11 14 13 15 Banfield 11 3 3 5 13 14 12 16 Defensa y justicia 11 3 3 5 15 20 12 17 Atletico Belgrano 11 2 4 5 12 16 10 18 Godoy Cruz 10 2 4 4 13 19 10 19 Quilmes 11 1 5 5 13 19 8 20 Olimpo 11 2 2 7 7 15 8 1: Copa Libertadores Next Fixtures (GMT): Monday, October 13 Arsenal v San Lorenzo (2330)