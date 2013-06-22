June 22 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Argentine championship matches on Saturday
Saturday, June 22
Tigre 2 Quilmes 3
Estudiantes 1 Atletico Belgrano 1
Friday, June 21
Racing Club 3 Union (Santa Fe) 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Newell's Old Boys 18 12 2 4 40 20 38
2 Lanus 18 8 8 2 24 12 32
3 River Plate 18 9 5 4 25 21 32
4 San Lorenzo 18 8 7 3 24 14 31
5 Quilmes 19 8 7 4 28 22 31
6 Racing Club 19 8 5 6 24 17 29
7 Godoy Cruz 18 7 7 4 22 15 28
8 San Martin (San Juan) 18 7 5 6 30 25 26
9 Arsenal 18 7 5 6 21 22 26
10 Atletico Belgrano 19 4 11 4 14 13 23
11 Atletico Rafaela 18 5 8 5 20 21 23
12 Independiente 18 5 6 7 15 16 21
13 Tigre 19 6 3 10 22 30 21
14 Estudiantes 19 4 8 7 15 19 20
15 All Boys 18 5 5 8 15 20 20
16 Colon (Santa Fe) 18 5 4 9 19 29 19
17 Velez Sarsfield 18 3 8 7 16 19 17
18 Union (Santa Fe) 19 3 8 8 17 31 17
19 Boca Juniors 18 3 8 7 12 28 17
20 Argentinos Juniors 18 3 6 9 12 21 15
Still being played (GMT):
Saturday, June 22
Colon (Santa Fe) v Independiente (2315)
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, June 23
Newell's Old Boys v Argentinos Juniors (1815)
River Plate v San Martin (San Juan) (1815)
Velez Sarsfield v Atletico Rafaela (1815)
Arsenal v All Boys (2030)
San Lorenzo v Lanus (2100)
Monday, June 24
Godoy Cruz v Boca Juniors (0030)