May 1 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Argentine championship matches on Saturday Saturday, April 30 Argentinos Juniors 1 Boca Juniors 0 Defensa y Justicia 0 San Martin (San Juan) 0 Belgrano 2 Quilmes 2 Godoy Cruz 2 Arsenal 0 Huracan 0 Racing Club 1 Independiente 0 San Lorenzo 1 River Plate 0 Velez Sarsfield 0 Friday, April 29 Aldosivi 1 Union (Santa Fe) 1 Colon (Santa Fe) 3 Olimpo 1 Estudiantes 0 Newell's Old Boys 0 Patronato 2 Atletico Rafaela 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts Zone A 1 Godoy Cruz 13 8 3 2 23 11 27 2 San Lorenzo 13 8 3 2 18 14 27 3 Arsenal 13 6 3 4 18 12 21 4 Independiente 13 5 5 3 14 9 20 5 Rosario Central 12 5 4 3 18 12 19 6 Velez Sarsfield 13 6 1 6 18 19 19 7 Gimnasia-La Plata 12 5 3 4 12 15 18 8 Colon (Santa Fe) 13 5 2 6 21 24 17 9 Patronato 13 4 4 5 18 22 16 10 River Plate 13 3 6 4 18 18 15 11 Quilmes 13 3 5 5 19 25 14 12 Belgrano 13 3 4 6 19 21 13 13 Olimpo 13 3 3 7 10 17 12 14 Banfield 12 2 5 5 13 18 11 15 Sarmiento 12 2 4 6 8 17 10 Zone B 1 Lanus 12 10 1 1 23 6 31 2 Estudiantes 13 8 3 2 21 9 27 3 Atletico Tucuman 12 7 2 3 19 13 23 4 Huracan 13 6 2 5 17 13 20 5 Racing Club 13 5 5 3 26 24 20 6 Defensa y Justicia 13 5 3 5 22 15 18 7 Boca Juniors 13 5 3 5 14 10 18 8 San Martin (San Juan) 13 4 5 4 17 17 17 9 Union (Santa Fe) 13 4 5 4 18 20 17 10 Aldosivi 13 3 5 5 17 23 14 11 Tigre 12 3 4 5 18 16 13 12 Newell's Old Boys 13 2 7 4 14 17 13 13 Temperley 12 3 3 6 11 16 12 14 Atletico Rafaela 13 2 2 9 13 28 8 15 Argentinos Juniors 13 1 5 7 8 24 8 Next Fixtures (GMT): Monday, May 2 Rosario Central v Gimnasia-La Plata (1900) Tigre v Lanus (2200) Tuesday, May 3 Temperley v Atletico Tucuman (0015) Wednesday, May 4 Banfield v Sarmiento (0000)