May 2 1 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the
Argentine championship matches on Monday
Arsenal 3 Lanus 1
Sunday, May 20
Racing Club 0 Boca Juniors 2
Atletico Rafaela 0 Colon (Santa Fe) 0
Olimpo 2 Independiente 1
Velez Sarsfield 0 Atletico Belgrano 1
Saturday, May 19
Union (Santa Fe) 1 San Lorenzo 0
All Boys 1 San Martin (San Juan) 0
Banfield 0 Estudiantes 3
Friday, May 18
Tigre 3 Newell's Old Boys 1
Godoy Cruz 1 Argentinos Juniors 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Boca Juniors 15 8 5 2 25 13 29
-------------------------
2 Tigre 15 8 4 3 22 11 28
3 Arsenal 15 8 4 3 22 13 28
4 Newell's Old Boys 15 8 4 3 21 13 28
5 All Boys 15 7 6 2 15 9 27
6 Colon (Santa Fe) 15 5 7 3 18 15 22
7 Estudiantes 15 6 4 5 18 18 22
8 Velez Sarsfield 14 5 6 3 17 11 21
9 Union (Santa Fe) 15 5 6 4 19 18 21
10 Atletico Belgrano 15 5 6 4 13 15 21
11 Argentinos Juniors 15 5 5 5 14 12 20
12 Lanus 15 6 2 7 16 16 20
13 San Lorenzo 15 4 6 5 15 17 18
14 Atletico Rafaela 15 4 5 6 17 18 17
15 Independiente 15 5 2 8 19 24 17
16 Racing Club 15 4 3 8 14 20 15
17 San Martin (San Juan) 14 4 3 7 14 20 15
18 Godoy Cruz 15 1 8 6 8 16 11
19 Olimpo 15 3 2 10 16 28 11
20 Banfield 15 2 4 9 13 29 10
1: Copa Libertadores