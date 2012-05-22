May 2 1 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Argentine championship matches on Monday

Arsenal 3 Lanus 1 Sunday, May 20 Racing Club 0 Boca Juniors 2 Atletico Rafaela 0 Colon (Santa Fe) 0 Olimpo 2 Independiente 1 Velez Sarsfield 0 Atletico Belgrano 1 Saturday, May 19 Union (Santa Fe) 1 San Lorenzo 0 All Boys 1 San Martin (San Juan) 0 Banfield 0 Estudiantes 3 Friday, May 18 Tigre 3 Newell's Old Boys 1 Godoy Cruz 1 Argentinos Juniors 1

Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Boca Juniors 15 8 5 2 25 13 29 ------------------------- 2 Tigre 15 8 4 3 22 11 28 3 Arsenal 15 8 4 3 22 13 28 4 Newell's Old Boys 15 8 4 3 21 13 28 5 All Boys 15 7 6 2 15 9 27 6 Colon (Santa Fe) 15 5 7 3 18 15 22 7 Estudiantes 15 6 4 5 18 18 22 8 Velez Sarsfield 14 5 6 3 17 11 21 9 Union (Santa Fe) 15 5 6 4 19 18 21 10 Atletico Belgrano 15 5 6 4 13 15 21 11 Argentinos Juniors 15 5 5 5 14 12 20 12 Lanus 15 6 2 7 16 16 20 13 San Lorenzo 15 4 6 5 15 17 18 14 Atletico Rafaela 15 4 5 6 17 18 17 15 Independiente 15 5 2 8 19 24 17 16 Racing Club 15 4 3 8 14 20 15 17 San Martin (San Juan) 14 4 3 7 14 20 15 18 Godoy Cruz 15 1 8 6 8 16 11 19 Olimpo 15 3 2 10 16 28 11 20 Banfield 15 2 4 9 13 29 10 1: Copa Libertadores