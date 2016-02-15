Feb 15 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Argentine championship matches on Sunday
Sunday, February 14
Belgrano 3 River Plate 2
Boca Juniors 0 Atletico Tucuman 1
Gimnasia-La Plata 3 Patronato 2
Lanus 2 Defensa y Justicia 1
Rosario Central 2 Newell's Old Boys 0
Saturday, February 13
Racing Club 2 San Martin (San Juan) 2
Velez Sarsfield 2 Olimpo 1
Aldosivi 3 Argentinos Juniors 2
Atletico Rafaela 0 Estudiantes 1
San Lorenzo 2 Sarmiento 1
Tigre Huracan Postponed
Friday, February 12
Godoy Cruz 1 Independiente 1
Quilmes 2 Colon (Santa Fe) 4
Arsenal 3 Banfield 1
Union (Santa Fe) 3 Temperley 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
Zone A
1 Colon (Santa Fe) 2 2 0 0 6 3 6
2 Rosario Central 2 2 0 0 3 0 6
3 San Lorenzo 2 1 1 0 4 3 4
4 Independiente 2 1 1 0 2 1 4
5 River Plate 2 1 0 1 7 4 3
6 Arsenal 2 1 0 1 4 3 3
7 Banfield 2 1 0 1 3 3 3
7 Belgrano 2 1 0 1 3 3 3
9 Sarmiento 2 1 0 1 2 2 3
10 Velez Sarsfield 2 1 0 1 2 2 3
11 Gimnasia-La Plata 2 1 0 1 3 4 3
12 Patronato 2 0 1 1 4 5 1
13 Godoy Cruz 2 0 1 1 1 2 1
14 Olimpo 2 0 0 2 1 5 0
15 Quilmes 2 0 0 2 3 9 0
Zone B
1 Aldosivi 2 2 0 0 6 2 6
2 Atletico Tucuman 2 2 0 0 3 1 6
2 Lanus 2 2 0 0 3 1 6
4 Union (Santa Fe) 2 1 1 0 5 2 4
5 San Martin (San Juan) 2 1 1 0 4 3 4
6 Estudiantes 2 1 0 1 1 1 3
7 Atletico Rafaela 2 1 0 1 1 1 3
8 Tigre 1 0 1 0 1 1 1
9 Argentinos Juniors 2 0 1 1 3 4 1
9 Defensa y Justicia 2 0 1 1 3 4 1
9 Racing Club 2 0 1 1 3 4 1
12 Boca Juniors 2 0 1 1 0 1 1
13 Temperley 2 0 1 1 0 3 1
14 Huracan 1 0 0 1 0 1 0
15 Newell's Old Boys 2 0 0 2 1 4 0
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Saturday, February 13
Tigre v Huracan (2000) Postponed