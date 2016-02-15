Feb 15 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Argentine championship matches on Sunday Sunday, February 14 Belgrano 3 River Plate 2 Boca Juniors 0 Atletico Tucuman 1 Gimnasia-La Plata 3 Patronato 2 Lanus 2 Defensa y Justicia 1 Rosario Central 2 Newell's Old Boys 0 Saturday, February 13 Racing Club 2 San Martin (San Juan) 2 Velez Sarsfield 2 Olimpo 1 Aldosivi 3 Argentinos Juniors 2 Atletico Rafaela 0 Estudiantes 1 San Lorenzo 2 Sarmiento 1 Tigre Huracan Postponed Friday, February 12 Godoy Cruz 1 Independiente 1 Quilmes 2 Colon (Santa Fe) 4 Arsenal 3 Banfield 1 Union (Santa Fe) 3 Temperley 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts Zone A 1 Colon (Santa Fe) 2 2 0 0 6 3 6 2 Rosario Central 2 2 0 0 3 0 6 3 San Lorenzo 2 1 1 0 4 3 4 4 Independiente 2 1 1 0 2 1 4 5 River Plate 2 1 0 1 7 4 3 6 Arsenal 2 1 0 1 4 3 3 7 Banfield 2 1 0 1 3 3 3 7 Belgrano 2 1 0 1 3 3 3 9 Sarmiento 2 1 0 1 2 2 3 10 Velez Sarsfield 2 1 0 1 2 2 3 11 Gimnasia-La Plata 2 1 0 1 3 4 3 12 Patronato 2 0 1 1 4 5 1 13 Godoy Cruz 2 0 1 1 1 2 1 14 Olimpo 2 0 0 2 1 5 0 15 Quilmes 2 0 0 2 3 9 0 Zone B 1 Aldosivi 2 2 0 0 6 2 6 2 Atletico Tucuman 2 2 0 0 3 1 6 2 Lanus 2 2 0 0 3 1 6 4 Union (Santa Fe) 2 1 1 0 5 2 4 5 San Martin (San Juan) 2 1 1 0 4 3 4 6 Estudiantes 2 1 0 1 1 1 3 7 Atletico Rafaela 2 1 0 1 1 1 3 8 Tigre 1 0 1 0 1 1 1 9 Argentinos Juniors 2 0 1 1 3 4 1 9 Defensa y Justicia 2 0 1 1 3 4 1 9 Racing Club 2 0 1 1 3 4 1 12 Boca Juniors 2 0 1 1 0 1 1 13 Temperley 2 0 1 1 0 3 1 14 Huracan 1 0 0 1 0 1 0 15 Newell's Old Boys 2 0 0 2 1 4 0 Next Fixtures (GMT): Saturday, February 13 Tigre v Huracan (2000) Postponed