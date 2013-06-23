June 23 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Argentine championship matches on Sunday
Sunday, June 23
Arsenal 4 All Boys 0
Newell's Old Boys 0 Argentinos Juniors 1
River Plate 3 San Martin (San Juan) 1
San Lorenzo 2 Lanus 2
Velez Sarsfield 2 Atletico Rafaela 1
Saturday, June 22
Colon (Santa Fe) 1 Independiente 1
Tigre 2 Quilmes 3
Estudiantes 1 Atletico Belgrano 1
Friday, June 21
Racing Club 3 Union (Santa Fe) 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Newell's Old Boys 19 12 2 5 40 21 38
2 River Plate 19 10 5 4 28 22 35
3 Lanus 19 8 9 2 26 14 33
4 San Lorenzo 19 8 8 3 26 16 32
5 Quilmes 19 8 7 4 28 22 31
6 Racing Club 19 8 5 6 24 17 29
7 Arsenal 19 8 5 6 25 22 29
8 Godoy Cruz 18 7 7 4 22 15 28
9 San Martin (San Juan) 19 7 5 7 31 28 26
10 Atletico Belgrano 19 4 11 4 14 13 23
11 Atletico Rafaela 19 5 8 6 21 23 23
12 Independiente 19 5 7 7 16 17 22
13 Tigre 19 6 3 10 22 30 21
14 Velez Sarsfield 19 4 8 7 18 20 20
15 Estudiantes 19 4 8 7 15 19 20
16 All Boys 19 5 5 9 15 24 20
17 Colon (Santa Fe) 19 5 5 9 20 30 20
18 Argentinos Juniors 19 4 6 9 13 21 18
19 Union (Santa Fe) 19 3 8 8 17 31 17
20 Boca Juniors 18 3 8 7 12 28 17
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Monday, June 24
Godoy Cruz v Boca Juniors (0030)