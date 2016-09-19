Sept 19 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Argentine championship matches on Sunday Monday, September 19 Tigre 1 Huracan 1 Sunday, September 18 Racing Club 1 Defensa y Justicia 1 Atletico Tucuman 0 Estudiantes 2 Belgrano 0 Olimpo 0 Godoy Cruz 1 Boca Juniors 1 River Plate 1 San Martin (San Juan) 1 Temperley 1 Arsenal 1 Saturday, September 17 Sarmiento 1 Newell's Old Boys 1 Aldosivi 1 Banfield 3 Lanus 0 Union (Santa Fe) 1 Quilmes 1 Independiente 1 Rosario Central 2 Patronato 1 San Lorenzo 2 Velez Sarsfield 1 Friday, September 16 Colon (Santa Fe) 1 Talleres 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Estudiantes 3 3 0 0 6 0 9 2 River Plate 3 2 1 0 6 2 7 3 San Lorenzo 3 2 1 0 6 3 7 4 Independiente 3 2 1 0 4 1 7 ------------------------- 5 Colon (Santa Fe) 3 2 1 0 3 0 7 6 Newell's Old Boys 3 2 1 0 3 1 7 7 Union (Santa Fe) 3 2 1 0 2 0 7 8 Gimnasia-La Plata 2 2 0 0 3 0 6 9 Atletico Tucuman 3 2 0 1 4 3 6 10 Racing Club 3 1 2 0 4 2 5 ------------------------- 11 Boca Juniors 3 1 1 1 4 2 4 12 Sarmiento 3 1 1 1 2 2 4 12 Temperley 3 1 1 1 2 2 4 14 Lanus 3 1 1 1 1 1 4 15 Banfield 3 1 1 1 4 5 4 16 Godoy Cruz 3 1 1 1 2 3 4 16 Rosario Central 3 1 1 1 2 3 4 18 Atletico Rafaela 2 1 0 1 1 1 3 19 Velez Sarsfield 3 1 0 2 3 4 3 20 Huracan 3 0 2 1 2 3 2 20 Quilmes 3 0 2 1 2 3 2 22 Olimpo 3 0 2 1 0 1 2 23 San Martin (San Juan) 3 0 2 1 3 5 2 24 Defensa y Justicia 3 0 2 1 1 3 2 25 Talleres 3 0 1 2 1 3 1 26 Arsenal 3 0 1 2 2 5 1 27 Aldosivi 3 0 1 2 1 5 1 27 Tigre 3 0 1 2 1 5 1 29 Belgrano 3 0 1 2 0 4 1 30 Patronato 3 0 0 3 1 4 0 1-4: Copa Libertadores 5-10: Copa Sudamericana Next Fixtures (GMT): Tuesday, September 20 Gimnasia-La Plata v Atletico Rafaela (0015)