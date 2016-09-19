Soccer-Flamengo sign Colombia striker Orlando Berrio
SAO PAULO, Jan 27 Colombia forward Orlando Berrio has joined Flamengo for undisclosed terms, the Rio de Janeiro club said on Friday.
Sept 19 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Argentine championship matches on Sunday Monday, September 19 Tigre 1 Huracan 1 Sunday, September 18 Racing Club 1 Defensa y Justicia 1 Atletico Tucuman 0 Estudiantes 2 Belgrano 0 Olimpo 0 Godoy Cruz 1 Boca Juniors 1 River Plate 1 San Martin (San Juan) 1 Temperley 1 Arsenal 1 Saturday, September 17 Sarmiento 1 Newell's Old Boys 1 Aldosivi 1 Banfield 3 Lanus 0 Union (Santa Fe) 1 Quilmes 1 Independiente 1 Rosario Central 2 Patronato 1 San Lorenzo 2 Velez Sarsfield 1 Friday, September 16 Colon (Santa Fe) 1 Talleres 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Estudiantes 3 3 0 0 6 0 9 2 River Plate 3 2 1 0 6 2 7 3 San Lorenzo 3 2 1 0 6 3 7 4 Independiente 3 2 1 0 4 1 7 ------------------------- 5 Colon (Santa Fe) 3 2 1 0 3 0 7 6 Newell's Old Boys 3 2 1 0 3 1 7 7 Union (Santa Fe) 3 2 1 0 2 0 7 8 Gimnasia-La Plata 2 2 0 0 3 0 6 9 Atletico Tucuman 3 2 0 1 4 3 6 10 Racing Club 3 1 2 0 4 2 5 ------------------------- 11 Boca Juniors 3 1 1 1 4 2 4 12 Sarmiento 3 1 1 1 2 2 4 12 Temperley 3 1 1 1 2 2 4 14 Lanus 3 1 1 1 1 1 4 15 Banfield 3 1 1 1 4 5 4 16 Godoy Cruz 3 1 1 1 2 3 4 16 Rosario Central 3 1 1 1 2 3 4 18 Atletico Rafaela 2 1 0 1 1 1 3 19 Velez Sarsfield 3 1 0 2 3 4 3 20 Huracan 3 0 2 1 2 3 2 20 Quilmes 3 0 2 1 2 3 2 22 Olimpo 3 0 2 1 0 1 2 23 San Martin (San Juan) 3 0 2 1 3 5 2 24 Defensa y Justicia 3 0 2 1 1 3 2 25 Talleres 3 0 1 2 1 3 1 26 Arsenal 3 0 1 2 2 5 1 27 Aldosivi 3 0 1 2 1 5 1 27 Tigre 3 0 1 2 1 5 1 29 Belgrano 3 0 1 2 0 4 1 30 Patronato 3 0 0 3 1 4 0 1-4: Copa Libertadores 5-10: Copa Sudamericana Next Fixtures (GMT): Tuesday, September 20 Gimnasia-La Plata v Atletico Rafaela (0015)
SAO PAULO, Jan 27 Colombia forward Orlando Berrio has joined Flamengo for undisclosed terms, the Rio de Janeiro club said on Friday.
Jan 27 (Gracenote) - Top scorers of the La Liga on Friday 15 Lionel Messi (Barcelona) Luis Suarez (Barcelona) 12 Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid) 11 Iago Aspas (Celta Vigo) 9 Willian Jose (Real Sociedad) 8 Antoine Griezmann (Atletico Madrid) Ruben Castro (Real Betis) Wissam Ben Yedder (Sevilla) 7 Florin Andone (Deportivo Coruna) Sandro Ramirez (Malaga) Gerard (Espanyol)
Jan 27 (Gracenote) - Top scorers of the Bundesliga on Friday 16 Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Borussia Dortmund) 14 Robert Lewandowski (Bayern Munich) 13 Anthony Modeste (Cologne) 10 Sandro Wagner (Hoffenheim) Timo Werner (RB Leipzig) 8 Vedad Ibisevic (Hertha Berlin) 7 Serge Gnabry (Werder Bremen) 6 Hakan Calhanoglu (Bayer Leverkusen) Yunus Malli (VfL Wolfsburg)